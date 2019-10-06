As a result of a drawing from winning in a game of bingo, 12-year-old, Elaina Wadzinski, of Boone is the happy winner of a brand new 3d printed piano from Mid-west 3d solutions.

“They would play BINGO and when they completed a row, you would indicate which prize you wanted to choose.” “So, her’s said Midwest 3d solutions and when we collected all those we drew her name!” said Candy Noelck, Librarian with the Ericson Public Library.

In order to fill in the rows of her bingo board, she involved herself one of the challenges the library offered, where she needed to read books where the author’s first name matched the letter the space on her board.

When asked is she would do it again, Wadzinski graciously replied, “Yes, I would.”

She went on to say, “I love science, I love school and technology.”

Noelck said that this year, there weren’t very many participant due to a change in rules for the competition.

In previous years, in order to fill the spaces on the bingo board, the requirement was only to check out a book where the author’s first name matched their board, but now that there is more of a challenge, the participants dwindled.

But that’s okay for Elaina, she likes the challenge.