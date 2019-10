Tonight's Perry Homecoming Parade has been cancelled due to the weather.

Any parade floats that were created can be displayed during the Homecoming Football Game on Friday, Oct. 4. Contact Matt McDevitt (515-314-4286) for more information.

The Community Cookout that was to follow the parade is being rescheduled for Friday, Oct. 4 during the Homecoming Football Game. A free-will donation will be taken, with proceeds going to support Perry School Activities.