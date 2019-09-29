Anticipation and a lot of hard work has brought great news to the Boone community.

At last Monday’s Boone County Historical Society Board meeting, members were pleased to hear that the Board has received three affordable quotes for Directors and Officers Liability Insurance.

Although the cost is still higher than last year’s premium, the Society can afford the necessary insurance and will continue operations. A lot of hard work by the current Board members over the past six weeks finally paid off and the news gets even better.

On September 9 the court approved without prejudice an agreement between the Society and the plaintiffs—who filed a lawsuit against the previous board. The claims against the Society have been dismissed.

Talking about the artifacts at the Mamie Doud Eisenhower Birthplace that were on loan from History Colorado, Board member Judy Stumbo reported, “We’ve received a final quote from the shipping company and it is considerably less than previously stated!”

She added that a check has been sent to the shipping company, who is scheduled to pack, load, and ship the artifacts on Sept. 23. The Neil Goeppinger family has kindly agreed to donate a period-appropriate bed, mattress, box springs, bedspread, and dresser to take the place of the returned artifacts.

This means Mamie’s Birthplace will be in good shape for future tours, which is necessary because almost 100 people visited the Birthplace in just the first two weeks of September.

Interim Treasurer Judy Russell reported that the Society was able to pay off all of its debt last month, with money left over.

Society member Bill Lusher offered a last bit of information to the board. He and current Board members met last Wednesday with the committee that awards CAT grants. After a tour of the Boone History Center, he and the Board members “picked the brains” of the committee for more ideas on how to best improve the History Center. The meeting went so well that “the committee has given the Society an extension until December 31, 2020 to finish meeting the terms of our grant”.

“We’ve come a very long way in a very short time,” says Interim President Jessica Stanley adding, “but we still need a lot of volunteers so we can continue growing.”

Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Jessica Stanley at jessica@boonehistorymuseums.org, or call the History Center at 432-1907 and leave a message. The next Board meeting will be held at the History Center on Monday, October 7th, at 6:00 p.m. The Board encourages the public to attend.