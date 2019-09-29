The Community Foundation of Des Moines County has announced the 2019 grant recipients for community endowments aimed at addressing local needs.

The CFDMC will be awarding $20,150 in grants to 16 community organizations at a ceremony at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Greater Burlington Partnership Office.

The Marvin R. Mickelson Fund is providing the money donated to 11 local organizations: Messiah Lutheran Church, the Red Cross South and Eastern Iowa Chapter and Burlington Public Library each will receive $3,850, and $450 each is going to food banks at Community Action of Southeast Iowa, First Presbyterian Church, Kayla’s Cupboard, St. Vincent de Paul, Salvation Army, The Nest of Des Moines County, West Burlington Christian Church and Zion Church.

The Margaret Hansen Community Impact Fund will give $1,500 to the Healthy Neighborhoods Program through the city, designed to improve the aesthetic appeal of neighborhoods, and $1,000 each to Bridges Out of Poverty Corners Academy, Burlington Area Homeless Shelter and City of Burlington Riverfront Beautification project of choice: amphitheater, splash pad or shade structure.

To learn more, call (319) 752-6365 or visit www.CFDMC.org.

• • •

FORT MADISON — Fort Madison Community Hospital recognized Erica Huffman as their August Employee of the Month. Huffman works in the Patient Financial Services (PFS) department. She has been with FMCH for more than 17 years.

Her nomination includes:

“This employee always comes to work with a kind and positive attitude. She has to handle many calls but is always respectful and kind. Although I don’t have a specific story to tell, I know whenever I take a customer to her at her desk, she will always handle it professionally and with a smile … She graciously works with each person who walks through the doors to thoroughly address their questions and concerns. Once she has resolved their questions I have overheard her give guidance to customers on accounts that are not from FMCH, help them to understand their insurance or where they need to go next for assistance.”

Erica enjoys spending time with her husband and being mom to two active school-aged sons when not at work.

The Employee of the Month is an initiative developed by the Reward & Recognition team. Each month a FMCH employee is honored for going above and beyond for the good of the patient, their co-workers and the organization.

• • •

Steve and Mary Hoyer are having an Open House from 12-4 p.m. on Saturday and next Sunday at 202 West Oak St. in Salem.

The home, with 1,200 square foot of living space, was designed for aging-in-place, with comfort, low operating costs and environmental health in mind. Energy efficient building techniques, an air-to-air heat pump HVAC system, and Energy Star appliances plus a 6kW solar roof system should add up to a net-zero — or close to net-zero energy home.

The Hoyers will be available to answer questions. RSVP to https://www.nationalsolartour.org/open-houses/662/, or contact the them directly at mfessary@gmail.com.

The house is one of four homes in Iowa on the tour, and the only home in southeast Iowa. It is part of the nation-wide event sponsored by the American Solar Energy Association to showcase and help answer questions about solar. More information about the tour is available at https://www.nationalsolartour.org.