Des Moines Area Community College President Rob Denson recently released the names of students eligible for the Summer Semester President’s List. To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of 6 credits and earned a 4.0 grade point average for that semester.

Those recognized from the area include:

Perry

Cecilia Castellanos, Liberal Arts

Suzy Fentress, Liberal Arts

Julia Stetzel, Liberal Arts

Juan Vega, Robotics & Control Systems

Woodward

Melissa Hepworth, Business Administration

Maggi Mallon, Associate Degree Nursing