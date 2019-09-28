The man accused of killing Reynaldo "Rey" Villarreal pleaded not guilty in a written arraignment filed Wednesday.

Diavontae Stepphon Davis, 25, of Burlington, is accused of shooting Villarreal outside of his cousin's home in the early hours of Sept. 8. He has been charged with first-degree murder.

According to court documents, Villarreal was attending a large social gathering when he was killed. Multiple witnesses allegedly identified Davis as the one who shot Villarreal. Davis also was allegedly shown on video camera not only shooting Villarreal but also, allegedly waving around a gun.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Davis faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

First-degree murder is not the only charge Davis will face. He also is charged with intimidation with a firearm, going armed with intent and possession of a firearm by a felon.

In addition to his plea, Davis also demanded a speedy trial. That means his trial will be held within 90 days unless the state can show good cause for a delay.

Davis is being represented by Scott Schroeder of Clark & Schroeder PLC of Burlington