The product of seventy years of collecting cringe-worthy antique medical instruments will be on display Saturday. That is when Morning Sun veterinarian, Raymond Dill, opens his gathering of more than 5,000 bone saws, clamps, mallets, forceps and other fiendish devices for public display.

What may be the country’s largest private collection of 19th and 20th Century medical tools will be shown at Dill’s animal clinic beginning at 10 a.m. at 601 South Church Street in the Louisa County community.

The wide range of contrivances, intended for treating all sorts of human ills and injuries, date back to the early 1800s and prove that the “good old days” were really not that good if they included a visit to the doctor.

The 94 year-old Dill began collecting the tools in the 1950s when he was in veterinarian school in Kansas and purchased a used microscope from a physician’s estate for use in his own studies.

Dill did not realize it at the time but the initial purchase embarked him on a journey of traveling throughout the country to wherever there was a sale or an auction offering medical instruments and related items.

“You look at all of these and they come in all sizes and shapes for all kinds of different purposes,” Dill explained. “And that is probably because people are just not as tough as animals are.”

Some of those buying expeditions proved to be more memorable than others. Dill remembers the trip to Grand Island, Nebraska that yielded an old exam chair that was covered with pigeon droppings. The back of the chair carried the names of the five doctor brothers that practiced together in Nebraska before it became a state.

Most of the items have colorful stories attached and Dill is an expert at spinning these tales. There are dental tools of such ghastly shape that an observer has an immediate desire to begin flossing his teeth while urology tools could cause a sensitive viewer to stand with his back to the wall with his legs crossed.

History is everywhere in Dill’s massive collection. He has a mint condition medical satchel that belonged to General Custer’s regimental surgeon during the Civil War. This prompts Dill to observe: “From the condition of this bag, I would guess that the surgeon did not ride off with Custer when he went to the Little Big Horn.”

He extracts from the surgeon’s bag a device that closely resembles a heavy corkscrew and offers the explanation; “The mini-ball ammunition they often used didn’t have the greatest velocity but it did have considerable mass. Because of this, occasional someone would get hit in the head and the bullet would not pierce the skull but would instead depress the bone into the brain.

“When that happened, the doctor would screw this trepan through the skull and then try to pull the bone away and relieve the pressure on the brain. Wounds during the Civil War were just horrible,” he said.

The doctor’s kit also carried an assortment of amputation saws. “It was said that an experienced surgeon on the battlefield could amputate a leg in just 25 to 40 seconds,” Dill explained. “But they don’t say how long it took his patient to die.”

Surgical forceps for difficult deliveries and frightening vaginal speculums are included in Dill’s collection and illustrate too well that medical suffering was not confined to men on the battlefield.

Every item in the collection comes equipped with a story and the genial dean of area veterinarians can captivate an audience with his knowledge of each tool and its use.

But when shinny instruments and battles of strange elixir loose the appeal, attendees can adjourn to Dills comfortable nearby home where his collection of animal trophies and antiques is also on display for visitors.