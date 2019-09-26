Summer has quickly passed and our students and teachers of the ADM School District are excited for another year. Each month teachers name a student in their line of teaching for recognition by local businesses and the ADM Scholarship Foundation. The businesses make a contribution to the Foundation honoring these students.

The ADM Scholarship Foundation wants to acknowledge the following students for their achievements in the month of September:

Student of the Month: Emily Hlas —Raccoon Valley Bank

Kiwanis: Abigail Hlas and Chase Anderson

Fine Arts: Marching Band: Jakob Zwank and Megan Olson — Lincoln Savings Bank

Football Players: Fuller Standard ServiceWeek 1: Broderick Schmidt and Nate ConradWeek 2: Kaden Sutton and Cody Anderson

Volleyball: Josi Lonneman — Patrick’s Restaurant

Cheer: Abby Embree — Azalea Lane Boutique

Boys Cross Country: Braeden Hegarty —River Valley Insurance

Girls Cross Country: Faith Moyer — Rotary Club

All the contributions given to the Foundation are invested and the income is used to provide scholarships to graduating seniors of the ADM School District going on to post-secondary education. Over $650,000 has been given in scholarships since the Foundation’s inception in 1985.

More information may be found at the website at www.admscholarshipfoundation.com.