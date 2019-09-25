WAPELLO — An Oct. 8 public hearing has been set by the Louisa County Board of Supervisors to receive comments on a proposal to extend ATV/UTV operational hours on county roads.

The board agreed Tuesday to set the public hearing after receiving the request to change the current sunrise to sunset operation time to 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. during last week’s meeting.

Sheila Keltner, rural Wapello, who met with the board last week to present the request from the Louisa County Riders Club, returned this week and reminded the board of reasons the club was seeking the change.

“The type of community we have, I think it would be beneficial,” she said, identifying hunting impacts, conflicts with neighboring counties’ rules, reduced operating opportunities during the winter, economic boosts and other factors as major justifications for the longer hours.

Board chair Brad Quigley said he had talked with supervisors from Des Moines and Lee counties, which both allow ATV/UTVs to operate on county secondary roadways from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“It sounds like no big problems,” he said, adding most negative activities appeared to have been isolated cases.

Quigley indicated the supervisors concurred with most of the reasons presented by Keltner, but needed the public hearing to gather comments from all sides of the question.

Supervisor Chris Ball agreed, pointing out he had discussed the issue with a local resident shortly before coming to the meeting that morning. He said the person had objected to the extended hours and had also suggested riders be required to have lights on whenever they operate on a roadway.

Quigley said the public hearing would provide an opportunity for more of that public input.

“It gives everyone a chance, then we’ll discuss all the input and make a decision,” he said.

Three readings of an ordinance change is required, although the last two readings can be waived.

In other action, Louisa County Conservation Board Executive Director Katie Hammond met with the board to provide her department’s monthly activities update.

Hammond said the state conference of county conservation boards had been held earlier in the month and had gone well. Louisa and Muscatine counties jointly sponsored the event, which include a tour of the Mississippi River on a riverboat.

Around 300 people from 50 different counties attended the conference.

She also reported the conservation board’s annual report had been completed, but was now being reviewed by members of the conservation board. Hammond said she would present the annual report to the supervisors following the review.

The board also agreed to allow Washington National Supplemental Insurance to offer a supplemental insurance package to county staff, following a presentation by two representatives.

The package would be for voluntary participation and at no direct expense to the county.

In final action, the board met with county engineer Larry Roehl and assistant engineer Adam Shutt. The two presented a proposed final offer from the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) on the Highway 61 Bypass.

The final proposal rejected a full diamond interchange south of Wapello, but continued to offer a slip ramp interchange at DOT expense. It also offered a gravel connector and an emergency vehicle turnaround.

The supervisors agreed the design offered the best opportunity for the county and directed the engineers to draft accepting the scope, provided the connector meet paving specifications and the DOT reconsider keeping 65th and 70th Streets open.