Members of the Greater Burlington Community gathered Monday night to seek answers to violence that has plagued the city in recent months.

Community Members from around the area gathered at The Loft on Jefferson street to discuss the topic that has been on the front of the minds of many — crime.

"I'm concerned with the shootings. I'm concerned as a citizen, and I'm concerned as a pastor," said Fred Starling, pastor of Faith Temple Church of God in Christ.

Starling was one of nearly half a dozen ministers from around the area at the meeting hosted by the Burlington City Council. The meeting also was attended by more than 50 citizens.

At the onset of the meeting, those in attendance were sorted into groups based on the color of their name tag. The groups were given 30 minutes to discuss crime, the causes of crimes, and how to make Burlington a better place.

"Poverty, its a part of the problem, but it is not the whole problem," pastor Bryce Hughes, of Zion Church, told his group.

Though, the group said poverty is a part of the issue, they also said it has to do with broken families and broken homes.

"I was in fifth grade before I met a kid who's parents were divorced, now its rare to find parents who are still together," Hughes said.

Hughes' group also talked about ethics, work and communicating. Earlier in the evening, Jeremy Hess, Director of Economic development, had talked about how many jobs are available in Burlington

"They're just looking for someone who will show up every day, take pride in their work, and treat coworkers with respect," Hess said.

Bryce, and other members of his group, said they learned their work ethic from their father. Members of the group criticized how easy it is to get government assistance and how little incentive there is for families to stay together.

"Its about dependency and its also about responsibility," said Lennis Kelley, of Danville.

The group then turned its attention to why these shootings had occurred. Some pointed to the Big Muddy's shooting and the shooting of Rey Villarreal, both of which are believed to have begun in arguments.

"I just feel like people don't know how to handle things anymore," Roger Stauffacher, of Burlington, said.

Stauffacher admitted that sometimes, when he was younger, arguments would come to blows. But he said he could not think of a circumstance where an argument would end in murder.

Jesse Saar said all he seems to hear is crime comes from Chicago, but none of the suspects in the most recent shootings were from Chicago, with Diavontae Davis and Caleb Peterson both from Burlington and Chad Sharkey from Stronghurst, Illinois.

"People come from Chicago to Burlington for a better life," Stauffacher argued.

Hughes agreed, saying if he were a raising a family in Chicago, he would do what ever he could to get his family out of the city.

After 30 minutes, each group was given an opportunity to tell the room what they had discussed.

A common theme among the groups was the idea of building up a community.

"I use to think I knew everyone or I knew someone who knew everyone. But I realize my sphere of influence is much smaller than I thought," Robert Critser said.

One concern was that gun laws in the state seem to be lax when dealing with those who do not have guns.

"The first time you get caught carrying weapons, it is a misdemeanor. The fifth time you get caught carrying a gun, it's still a misdemeanor," Hess said.

Another group also said it is hard to determine what is causing this crime, because information on those perpetrating the shootings is not wildly available.

"Like Della (Schmidt, President of Greater Burlington Partnership) said, we don't have enough information about the people who have been committing these shootings," Council member Jon Billups said while expressing a revelation his group had about the recent violence.

Another meeting on violence in Burlington is planned for October 10.