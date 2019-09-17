The Iowa Department of Criminal investigations released the names of the three officers involved in the shooting death of Caleb Peterson.

According to a press release sent out on Tuesday, Burlington Police Officers Tyler Henning and Nathan Crooks, and Des Moines County Sheriff’s deputy Sgt. Kevin Glendening fired their weapons at Peterson during the early morning gun battle on Sept. 11 in the 900 block of Summer Street in Burlington.

According to the release, Peterson, 20, was shot one time in the torso, which resulted in his death. The department did not say which officer fired the fatal shot.

The incident resulted from a report to police at 12:50 a.m. on Sept. 11 that a white Chevy truck with a topper had been seen firing several gunshots at a house on the 300 block of North Gunnison. According to a police report a truck matching the description was pulled over and the driver of that vehicle, Peterson, exited the truck, displayed a gun and fled on foot.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety had said multiple gun shots were fired by the three officers and Peterson during the chase in the neighborhood. Several houses and the truck Glendening had been driving were struck by gunfire. Chief Deputy Bret Grimshaw confirmed that the truck did have dashcam footage.

Peterson was the only person injured.

Glendening is a night shift supervisor and helps to prepare the Sheriff’s office’s budget. According to Grimshaw, it is not uncommon for night supervisors to be out on patrol.

“Probably 95 percent of Kevin’s work is in the field doing patrol,” Grimshaw told The Hawk Eye.

The Hawk Eye has reached out to Burlington Police Chief Dennis Kramer and Special Agent in Charge Rick Rahn for comment.

All three officers have been placed on administrative leave and are cooperating with the investigation.

Des Moines County Attorney Lisa Schaefer said the case will be handled by Andrew Prosser, an Iowa assistant attorney general. Schaefer said she expects a ruling on the case fairly quickly, as the attorney general’s office takes these kinds of incidents seriously.