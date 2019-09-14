Honoring Boone native son Curtis Wilbur

Marilyn Rude, Airforce Veteran

RSVP Volunteer Program Guest Writer

This gentleman’s life was marked by service to his country and Iowa values to the world. Curtis Wilbur was born May 10 1867 in Boonsboro. His early life was typical for kids at that time. He was appointed to the US Naval Academy in 1884, graduating third in his class. He excelled in leadership, sports and academics and gained additional fame as the Academy’s hitch-kick champion. Shortly after graduating he resigned his commission, which was a common practice at the time because the number of positions was limited.

He moved to California and taught school for 2 years while enrolled in law at night. Mr. Wilbur was admitted to the bar in 1918 and was appointed to the Supreme Court to become the 19th Chief Justice of California. He also served on the US Court of Appeals for the 9th circuit in San Francisco, California. On March 9, 1924 his life took an incredible turn when he was appointed as the 43rd Secretary of the Navy by President Coolidge. He came to the position as a man of high intellect and unimpeachable integrity. In this position circa 1925-1928 he became acquainted with then Captain Isoroku Yamamoto who was serving as Japanese Naval Attaché to the US. By 1939 both of these men’s lives took different routes, only to cross paths again in 1941.

As Naval Secretary, Mr. Wilbur went before congress to warn about the rising threat by Japan imperialism and threat of communism. Congress was short of funds and could do nothing but listen but his repeated efforts of modernizing the US Navy had better results. He argued for new designs in ships and the USS Iowa became one of the first. He instituted aviation courses at the Naval Academy and backed the development of air cooled engines. All of Mr. Wilbur’s ideas and uncanny foresight played a huge part in the Pacific theater of World War II

Mr. Wilbur’s innovations in Naval design are still practiced today. The USS Main rescued 5 Indonesian fisherman from a sinking 40 foot vessel on October 7, 2001 while in-route to the Indian Ocean for Operation Enduring Freedom. Today a cruiser, complete with advanced armament design has been named the USS Curtis B. Wilbur and serves in the Pacific stationed in Japan. Certainly a fine tribute to a home town boy who made the world a better place. Thank you Mr. Wilbur. We are certainly proud of all your accomplishments.

Senior Hunger, RSVP Volunteer Program

Information through Feeding America: The State of Senior Hunger

Food insecurity means having limited access to enough food due to lack of money. Food insecurity is strongly associated with income, but it is not limited to people living in poverty.

5.5 million seniors age 60 and older in the U.S. experienced food insecurity as of 2017. That is about 1 in 12 seniors. The size of senior population is growing. Every day 10,000 people become a senior. The number of food-insecure seniors may likely increase too. Ensuring older adults have access to enough nutritious food could become challenging.

Some seniors struggle with low fixed incomes. Other seniors stay employed to meet basic needs due to life expectancy, dwindling savings and higher healthcare costs. 1 in 5 seniors work at least part-time. Financial situations may lead some seniors to eat less or skip mealtimes. One must pay for housing, utilities, transportation and healthcare, so many low-income seniors face spending tradeoffs that can lead to and worsen food insecurity.

Senior food insecurity rates vary by state. Iowa senior food insecurity rate is 5-9.9%, Boone County 65+ is 6.1%. The highest state is Louisiana at 12.3%. Food insecurity negatively impacts health and complicates seniors’ ability to maintain good health while aging. Poor health can be both a cause and a consequence of food insecurity. Disability and disease decrease capacity of stable employment and increase healthcare costs. Poorer nutrition increases rist for disease and challenges of disease management. Food insecure seniors are more likely to experience depression, asthma, chest pain, limitations in activity and high blood pressure.

In addition to going to our local food pantries there are senior nutrition programs available.

SNAP – Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. SNAP is a food assistance program in which only 2 in 5 eligible seniors are enrolled. For Boone County residents call the local DHS (Department of Human Service Office) 1-800-232-7347 to see if you are eligible.

Commodity Supplemental Food Program. For Boone County this is serviced through Polk County. Eligible seniors may receive a box of food monthly. To find out if eligible contact Polk County Supplemental Food Program at 515-286-3528

Meals on Wheels and Congregate Meals. Contact Boone County Hospital Home Care Services for eligibility, 515-432-1127.

Farmers Market project. Contact Boone County Hospital Home Care Services for eligibility, 515-432-1127.

There are also online resources. One such site is theSpend Smart Eat Smart website which provides great ideas on how to plan, shop and cook to get the most out of your food dollars. The Spend Smart Eat Smart website is administered by Iowa State Extension and Outreach. Visit Spend Smart Eat Smart at https://spendsmart.extension.iastate.edu/.

Food security is important for individuals of every age. For seniors, proper nutrition can be especially critical, yet challenging for some due to limited financial resources and declining health and mobility. The current state of senior hunger and the anticipated growth of the senior population underscore the critical roles the public and private sectors both have in addressing senior food insecurity.

Friday Food Friends Has Started

RSVP Volunteer Program

The Salvation Army, First Presbyterian Church and RSVP Volunteer Program have again partnered to provide weekend food bags to eligible students. On September 5thvolunteers were thanked with refreshments and began the new school year volunteering. Volunteers will pack and deliver food to Lincoln, Page, Franklin, Sacred Heart and Trinity Lutheran schools, the Middle School and Head Start throughout the school year. Packing the bags will be done on Thursday afternoon and delivery will be Friday afternoon.

Friday Food Friends began in the 2012/2013 school year when a grant was received to provide food to elementary students who were in need during the weekend. The program continues to operate with the goal of filling the gap on weekends when children don’t have adequate food at home to sustain them. When children come to school on Mondays hungry, it distracts them from doing their best in the classroom. This effort is an attempt to assist these children to be food secure.

This program is provided at no cost to families. Last school year an average of 69 students were served. 65 students are being served at the start of this school year. In the past as many as 114 children received food bags.

Delivery of food bags is done during a time when students are in the classroom so students do not know who receives them. Food bags are put into a backpack inside student lockers.

Families may sign their children up for the program at The Salvation Army, Impact or stop in the school office. For more information regarding volunteering for this program contact RSVP Volunteer Program at 515-433-7836.

Pictured packing food bags are volunteers Dave Kerwood, Ted Hora, Sharon Holmberg, Deb Prouty, Linda Hora and Joan Kerwood.

Make a Difference One Person at a Time

Respite volunteers provide time away and friendship for full-time caregivers and friendship and quality companionship to care recipients. No personal care involved. Background check required. Call or email the RSVP Volunteer Program to become a respite volunteer, 515-433-7836 or rsvp@co.boone.ia.us

RSVP Adult Caregiver Respite Program

RSVP Adult Caregiver Respite Program is available to fulltime caregivers throughout Boone County. The program offers the gift of time, rest and relief to a full-time caregiver of an adult family member or friend who is elderly, disabled or has an ongoing medical condition or illness. This is a free service of the RSVP Volunteer Program. If you are a fulltime caregiver or know someone who is call or email the RSVP Volunteer Program, 515-433-7836 or rsvp@co.boone.ia.us. All respite volunteers must pass a background check before being placed in a respite home.

In-Home visiting

In-Home visiting volunteers offer friendship, good conversation and interaction to the more socially isolated older and or disabled adults. No personal care involved. Background check required. To brighten someone’s day and become an in-home visitation volunteer call or email the RSVP Volunteer Program, 515-433-7836 or rsvp@co.boone.ia.us.

RSVP In-Home Visitation Program

The RSVP In-Home Visitation Program is for older or disabled individuals who are alone most of the day or live alone. This is a free service of the RSVP Volunteer Program. RSVP has volunteers who visit in the home of socially isolated older or disabled adults to provide conversation and a social connection. If you or if you know someone who does not get out much and would enjoy visits call or email the RSVP Volunteer Program, 515-433-7836 or rsvp@co.boone.ia.us. All in-home visiting volunteers must pass a background check before being placed in a home.

If you would like to get involved through the RSVP Volunteer Program and help keep people in their home and build relationships; help local non-profits, education, health proprietors meet their needs and carry out their mission through volunteerism; have choices of volunteer opportunities that fits your schedule and respects your personal preferences; and to help us tell the story of how volunteers do make a difference call or email the RSVP Volunteer Program office. 515-433-7836;rsvp@co.boone.ia.us.