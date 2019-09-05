Chad Allen Starkey, 24, of Stronghurst has been arrested in relation to the incident.

Illinois law enforcement officials have detained an Illinois man in connection with a shooting late Wednesday in Burlington that injured two persons.

Chad Allen Starkey, 24, of Stronghurst, Illinois, is being held at the Hancock County, Illinois, jail pending extradition.

He is charged with two counts of willful injury and one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, according to an amended press release from the Burlington Police Department giving an update on the incident. The charges stem from an investigation being conducted by Burlington Police officers regarding multiple gun shots fired Wednesday night in the parking lot north of Big Muddy's in Burlington.

Starkey was taken into custody Thursday morning on the warrants. Additional charges are pending further investigation.

The shooting incident happened at about 10 p.m., according to a release issued early Thursday by Lt. Adam Schaefer, a Burlington Police spokesman.

Upon arrival officers found two people had sustained gunshot wounds. Both were taken to Great River Medical Center in West Burlington.

A third person sustained what appeared to be an injury from shrapnel but did not require medical treatment.

Investigators say all injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Police said the suspect vehicle was seen traveling east on U.S. 34 into Illinois.

The restaurant and bar at 701 N. Front St. closed earlier this year and the vacant parking lot has been a frequent gathering place for people and their cars.

Police placed evidence markers in several locations in the parking lot as they investigated the incident.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police are assisting in the case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Burlington Area Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835 or the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8375.