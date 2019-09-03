FORT MADISON — The Tri-State Rodeo kicked off it’s Labor Day festivities with a miniature bang at the C.E. “Eddie” Richards arena in Fort Madison.

A pint-sized prequel to the official rodeo, which begins on Wednesday, the Lil’ Spurs Rodeo is a fun-filled day for youngsters who participate in events such as mutton bustin,' calf riding, stick horse barrel racing, goat tail tying and a calf scramble.

There is even a greased pig contest for those inclined to more slippery shenanigans.

The Lil’ Spurs Rodeo features between 250 and 300 children, each vying for the shiny belt buckles that signify a winning ride. Events last all day, with the Lil’ All Around Cowgirl and Cowboy contest in the evening.

“It’s really neat to see these kids showcase their talents,” said Gary Gleichman, advertising and media chairman for the rodeo. “The kids who participate in these events are just fearless. Even some of the younger children who are a bit apprehensive as they go to get on a sheep or a steer have this air of determination.”

Gleichman has been involved with the rodeo for 10 years.

“This event really gives back to the community and to the kids,” said Gleichman. “The Lil’ Spurs Rodeo, and the Special Kids Rodeo that was held on Saturday, is really about them.”

Children and parents alike look forward to the Lil’ Spurs Rodeo every year. For many, it’s a family gathering, with generations coming back year after year.

“Chances are if you grew up with it, you want to come back for it,” says Gleichman.

“It really is a whole different world.”

Rodeo chairman Tony Johnson, born and raised in Fort Madison, has been involved with the rodeo for about 14 years. This is his first year as chairman.

“The Lil’ Spurs Rodeo is such a great community event,” said Johnson. “Being from Fort Madison and being involved in the rodeo for so long, it’s great to see what this does for the kids. It is such an honor to be in this role, and to give back.”

Many professional rodeo participants got their start in the Lil’ Spurs Rodeo, clinging to sheep or calves for dear life as children. Some come back riding in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.