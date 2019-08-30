PERRY — Dallas County Conservation Board’s 21st Annual Prairie Awakening– Prairie Awoke Celebration will be held from 3-9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7 at the Kuehn Conservation Area. The celebration theme this year is “Much can be learned by watching children at play.” This is a reflection on the words of Black Elk, the Lakota Elder, who said, “Grown men can learn from very little children for the hearts of the little children are pure. Therefore, the Great Spirit may show to them many things which older people miss.”

This year’s celebration invites you to explore what we might learn from the children. What lessons might we be missing that are known to these young and pure at heart? DCCB is teaming with the Meskwaki Nation, inviting their children to come and share their lessons in the arena. As stated on Meskwaki Settlement’s website, “Today’s tribal leaders were once the children of the community and will be its elders tomorrow. Native youth provide a special perspective on the world, and have a unique power and motivation to make a difference.”

Together in the arena carved into the restored tallgrass prairie we will celebrate the lessons of the children. The Youth Drum from the Meskwaki Settlement will be featured as they share their drumming and songs. These Meskwaki youth will explain the traditions of the drum and the importance of their work to carry these lessons forward. Celebration participants will be encouraged to sing with the youth drummers. Additionally, Meskwaki youth will be performing in regalia some of the Tribe’s traditional dances. The Meskwaki youth will utilize this event to promote cultural unity and friendship as they interpret these dances and share the importance of these traditions for their Tribe. Celebration participants will be invited to join the Meskwaki youth, dancing in the arena.

One tangible example of youth’s unique power and motivation to make a difference will be seen in the reconstructed prairie surrounding the celebration’s arena at Kuehn. A youth driven project, “The Buffalo Wallows,” is awakening the prairie. This ecosystem restoration project will bring greater plant diversity to the arena’s prairie. The leaders of this awakening will share this story, as an example of what can be learned by watching children at play, with the celebration’s audience.

Each year the Prairie Awaking- Prairie Awoke Celebration strives to balance the new awakenings of the current year’s theme, with the traditions of 21 years of gatherings. As always, a number of Native drums will welcome you to the awakening and encourage you to join the celebration by dancing in the arena. Attending to another of the celebration’s awakening traditions, will also be the release of a rehabilitated raptor and tagged migratory monarch butterflies back into the wild skies above the arena. Traditions will be honored as we once again welcome our friend Dallas Chief Eagle, world champion traditional Hoop Dancer. Dallas will perform an exhibition hoop dance and interpretation in the arena, and will conclude the celebration by engaging the audience in storytelling and dance around a bonfire.

Concessions will be available on site. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets for seating. Few of DCCB’s programming offerings present you with a more magical setting- the long light of the evening across the autumn hues of the prairie, embolden with the invitation to awaken by the youth, drum, dance and stories of our places’ first voices.

Dallas County Conservation would like to recognize and thank the Bock Family Foundation for their support of the 2019 Prairie Awakening-Prairie Awoke Celebration. More information, including a video showcasing last year’s celebration can be found online.