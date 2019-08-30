It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

August 19

Officers responded to Raccoon Valley Bank in reference to a counterfeit bill that was received in a deposit.

Arrest: A 20 year old female Perry resident was arrested for driving under suspension, possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) 4th offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers responded to McDonald’s on a report of a hit and run accident.

August 20

Officers responded to the 1800 block of 4th St. on a report of a stolen bicycle. Bicycle was later recovered in the area and returned to owner.

Arrest: A 24 year old Perry resident was arrested on a Boone County warrant for probation revocation original charge eluding and operate without owners consent.

Accident: Vehicle 1 was traveling northbound on 1st St. in the inside lane, the driver was slowing down and signaled to turn west (left) into the McDonald’s parking lot. Vehicle 2 was traveling southbound on 1st Ave. in the outside lane approaching the McDonalds’s entrance. Vehicle 3 was traveling southbound in the inside lane of 1st Ave. and slowed down and then stopped in front of vehicle one and signaled for the driver to turn into McDonalds’s in front of him. The driver of Vehicle one began to turn and turned in front of vehicle 2, causing the two vehicles to collide. Vehicle 1 sustained $9,000 damage and vehicle 2 sustained $2,000 damage. No injuries were reported. Driver 1 was cited for failure to yield upon a left turn. Vehicle 1 was towed away by Chuy’s Tires. Vehicle 2 was driven away.

Accident: Vehicle 1 was traveling westbound on Lucinda. Vehicle 2 was traveling south bound of 7th St. and failed to yield at the intersection to vehicle 1 and struck it. The driver of vehicle 1 was cited for no driver’s license and driver of vehicle 2 was cited for failure to yield right of way from a yield intersection.

Arrest: A 17 year old male was taken into custody and charged with assault causing injury.

August 21

Accident: The drivers of vehicle 1 and vehicle 2 cane to the police department to report that they had been involved in a collision on 8/20 at approximately 0950 hrs in the 1000 block of Dewey St. They requested that an accident report be completed for insurance purposes. Both drivers were advised that a report could be taken, but only their statements would be part of the report, since officers were not called to the scene and an investigation would be difficult at this time. Damage was estimated at $2,500 for both vehicles. Neither driver was cited due to the accident being reported the following day and being unable to investigate the collison at the scene. No injuries were reported.

Received a report of and attempted break in in the 800 block of 4th St. Entry was not made, no loss.

August 22

Officers took a report of theft in the 1100 block of Highway 141.

Accident: A two vehicle accident was reported. No narrative at time of media release.

Arrest: A 25 year old female Adel resident was taken into custody and charged with operating while intoxicated 1st offense.

August 24

Arrest: A 27 year old male Perry resident was charged with possession of a controlled substance first offense, passion of drug paraphernalia, interference with official acts, disorderly conduct- loud or raucous noise.

Arrest: A 22 year old female Perry resident was arrested on a Dallas County warrant, Perry’s original charge, theft 2nd degree.

Arrest: A 29 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a Dallas County warrant, Perry’s original charge, assault.

Arrest: A 19 year old female Perry resident was arrested on a Dallas County warrant on original charge, assault.

August 25

Officers responded to a complaint of a fight in progress in the 2000 block of Willis. No arrest.

Arrest: A 25 year old female Adel resident was arrested for OWI 1st offense.

Received a complaint of a possible scam. Info only. No crime committed at this time.