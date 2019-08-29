Nevada Kiwanis

Twenty-six members braved the rain Aug. 20. Gloria Jacobson was Jake’s guest. We had an interclub of five from Ames Town and Country.

Mike Wagner will have the invocation next week. The following week will be Dario. Jerome and Judy Strobehn will greet next week. The following week will be Bob Mittman and Mike Wagner.

Wait till next week for the drawing.

Fact of the Week: The most expensive house in Iowa is in Marion and valued at $2.95 million.

At the meeting, Jody presented Ron Jacobson with our Club’s Lay Person of the Year Award, as well as the Lay Person of the Year Award for Division 11. Congratulations to Ron.

Next week we will have the Boys and Girls Club at our meeting.

Birthday greetings to Mick on a BIG birthday on the 29th. Special congratulations to Greg and Carol Madsen, who celebrate 50 years on the 30th.

Nevada Kiwanis meets weekly on Tuesday mornings at 6:30 a.m. at Gatherings.