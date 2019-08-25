Staff Report

Sunday

Aug 25, 2019 at 12:01 AM


A number of citizens from across Dallas County received various awards at the 2019 Iowa State Fair.


Look for more winners in next week’s edition.


Adel


Beth Grabau - Best of Show in the Miniature Rooms or Scenes division, Doll Houses and Miniature Rooms competition


Beth Grabau - 1st place, minature rooms or scenes, open class


Beth Grabau - 3rd place, dollhouse \ 1” scale


Beth Grabau - 3rd place, creative containers


Beth Grabau - 2nd place, room or scene \ 1” scale


Lorna Whitlow - 3rd place, minature rooms or scenes, open class


Kimberly Hall - 1st place, Youth - Three-Dimensional, Fine Arts competition


Katherine Cornwell - 2nd place, No Bake Dessert with Crust, Tammie’s No Bake Dessert competition


Katherine Cornwell - 2nd place overall and $50 gift certificate, Iowa Orchards Creations competition


Katherine Cornwell - 1st place, Fruit Pie (Adults), Iowa Orchards Creations competition


Katherine Cornwell - 1st place, Bread Machine Bread, King Arthur Flour Bread competition


Dallas Center


Kalani and Kinsley James - 1st place Age 1 Most Alike, Twins, Triplets and More Contest


Adam Godfrey - 1st place, Special Division - Black and White or Color, Aeiral, Photography Salon competition


Dexter


BrandyAnn Dwyer - 1st place, Photograph - General Beekeeping, Apiary competition


BrandyAnn Dwyer - 6th place, Photograph - Specific Subject, Apiary competition


Granger


Sally Kilkenny - 1st place overall, Tammie’s No Bake Dessert competition


Sally Kilkenny - 1st place, No Bake Dessert without Crust, Tammie’s No Bake Dessert competition


Sally Kilkenny - 2nd place, Cake - Decorated, Sweet To Eat competition


Diann McMillen - 1st place, Adult Division - Black and White, Things and Still Life, Photography Salon competition


Stephanie Coffman - 3rd place, Adult Division - Color, Plants, Flowers and Trees, Photography Salon competition


Grimes


Kathy Stevens - 2nd place, professional category for Baby Mine elephant statues in concrete sculpture decorating contest. Almost 30 entries were received for the 2019 Iowa State Fair theme, “Nothing Compares to State Fair Favorites,” concrete elephant statue. Individuals, clubs and companies were invited to participate by simply completing an application with their proposed design. Following the Fair, selected applicants get to keep their statue.


Evan and Elizabeth Dittmer - 1st place Age 12-17 Least Alike, Twins, Triplets and More Contest


Ryan Wang - 2nd place, Junior - Other, Fine Arts competition


Taylor Woods - 1st place, Woodworking - Clocks, Wood Projects competition


Perry


Heather Malmberg - 2nd place, Adult Division - Color, Plants, Flowers and Trees, Photography Salon competition


Redfield


Harold Howe - 2nd place, Hometown Grape Dry Red, Iowa State Fair Oenology – Wine competition


Harold Howe - 2nd place, Hometown Grape Sweet Red, Iowa State Fair Oenology – Wine competition


Van Meter


Josh Kaiser - 2nd place, Adult Division - Black and White, Places and Landscapes, Photography Salon competition


Josh Kaiser - Honorable mention, Special Division - Black and White or Color, High Dynamic Range, Photography Salon competition


Payton Stoll - Honorable mention, Youth Division - Black and White or Color, People, Photography Salon competition


Kenoyer Farms - 5th place, Photograph - General Beekeeping, Apiary competition


Kenoyer Farms - 3rd place, Two Beeswax Candles (all others), Apiary competition


Kenoyer Farms - 1st place, Gift Basket, Apiary competition


Kenoyer Farms - 2nd place, Window Display, Apiary competition


Darrell Jamison - 4th place, Farm Crops - Field Corn, Hybrid Commercial, Single Ear


Darrell Jamison - 1st place, Farm Crops - Field Corn, Hybrid Commercial, Ten Ears, Yellow Corn


Darrell Jamison - 6th place, Farm Crops - Field Corn, Hybrid Commercial, Ten Ears, Yellow Corn


Darrell Jamison - 2nd place, Farm Crops - Field Corn, Hybrid Commercial, Standard Bushel Basket Ear Field Corn


Waukee


Remington and Raegan Brown - 2nd place Under 1 Most Alike, Twins, Triplets and More Contest


Susie Jones - 1st place and $100 gift card, Cinnamon Ridge Satisfying Favorites with Beef and Pork competition


Susie Jones - 3rd place, Tea Cookie, Let’s Have Tea competition


Susie Jones - 3rd place, Tea Sandwich, Let’s Have Tea competition


Susie Jones - 2nd place and $150, Get Creative with Grass Fed Beef competition


Andrew Schmitz - 2nd place, Strawberry, Canned Preserves competition


Deanna Skokan - Honorable mention, Adult - Acrylic Tempera, Fine Arts competition


Beverly Zheng - 3rd place, Junior - Drawing, Fine Arts competition


Jennifer Page - Honorable mention, Adult Division - Black and White, People, Photography Salon competition


David Johnston - Honorable mention, Adult Division - Color, Things and Still Life, Photography Salon competition


Ann Clinton - 1st place, Special Division - Black and White or Color, Family Farm, Photography Salon competition


Michael Davis - 3rd place, Marzen, Iowa State Fair Oenology – Beer competition


Michael Davis - 2nd place, Irish Brit Ale, Iowa State Fair Oenology – Beer competition


Phil Wageman - 1st place, Amer IPA, Iowa State Fair Oenology – Beer competition


Phil Wageman - 1st place, Am Amber Ale, Iowa State Fair Oenology – Beer competition


Phil Wageman - 2nd place, Cider and Perry, Iowa State Fair Oenology – Beer competition


Troy Taylor - 3rd place, Am Amber Ale, Iowa State Fair Oenology – Beer competition


Jennifer Simonton - 2nd place, Braided, King Arthur Flour Bread competition


Jennifer Simonton - 2nd place, Scenic Valley Pumpkin Patch Cookies competition


Alan Foust - Honorable mention, Woodcarving, Human Figures - Caricature, Wood Projects competition


Alan Foust - 3rd place, Woodcarving, Miscellaneous - Decorated Functional, Frames and Clocks, Wood Projects competition


Warren N. Verdeck - 3rd place, Woodcarving, Miscellaneous - Other, Wood Projects competition


Warren N. Verdeck - 2nd place, Youth 13-18, Wildlife - Other Animals, Wood Projects competition


LeRoy G Monson - 3rd place, Woodworking, Turned Wood - Box, Wood Projects competition


LeRoy G Monson - 1st place, Woodworking, Turned Wood - Household Item, Wood Projects competition


Woodward


Bennett and Barrett Cox - 3rd place Under 1 Most Alike, Twins, Triplets and More Contest


Lisa Baumhover - 2nd place and $50, Cold Dip, Bring Your Best Dip competition


Lisa Baumhover - 2nd place and a $50 gift certificate, Cooking with Coffee competition


Trey Lettow - Supreme Champion Commercial Gilt title, FFA Breeding Swine Show


Trey Lettow - Reserve Champion Lightweight Barrow, FFA Market Swine Show