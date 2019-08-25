A number of citizens from across Dallas County received various awards at the 2019 Iowa State Fair.

Adel

Beth Grabau - Best of Show in the Miniature Rooms or Scenes division, Doll Houses and Miniature Rooms competition

Beth Grabau - 1st place, minature rooms or scenes, open class

Beth Grabau - 3rd place, dollhouse \ 1” scale

Beth Grabau - 3rd place, creative containers

Beth Grabau - 2nd place, room or scene \ 1” scale

Lorna Whitlow - 3rd place, minature rooms or scenes, open class

Kimberly Hall - 1st place, Youth - Three-Dimensional, Fine Arts competition

Katherine Cornwell - 2nd place, No Bake Dessert with Crust, Tammie’s No Bake Dessert competition

Katherine Cornwell - 2nd place overall and $50 gift certificate, Iowa Orchards Creations competition

Katherine Cornwell - 1st place, Fruit Pie (Adults), Iowa Orchards Creations competition

Katherine Cornwell - 1st place, Bread Machine Bread, King Arthur Flour Bread competition

Dallas Center

Kalani and Kinsley James - 1st place Age 1 Most Alike, Twins, Triplets and More Contest

Adam Godfrey - 1st place, Special Division - Black and White or Color, Aeiral, Photography Salon competition

Dexter

BrandyAnn Dwyer - 1st place, Photograph - General Beekeeping, Apiary competition

BrandyAnn Dwyer - 6th place, Photograph - Specific Subject, Apiary competition

Granger

Sally Kilkenny - 1st place overall, Tammie’s No Bake Dessert competition

Sally Kilkenny - 1st place, No Bake Dessert without Crust, Tammie’s No Bake Dessert competition

Sally Kilkenny - 2nd place, Cake - Decorated, Sweet To Eat competition

Diann McMillen - 1st place, Adult Division - Black and White, Things and Still Life, Photography Salon competition

Stephanie Coffman - 3rd place, Adult Division - Color, Plants, Flowers and Trees, Photography Salon competition

Grimes

Kathy Stevens - 2nd place, professional category for Baby Mine elephant statues in concrete sculpture decorating contest. Almost 30 entries were received for the 2019 Iowa State Fair theme, “Nothing Compares to State Fair Favorites,” concrete elephant statue. Individuals, clubs and companies were invited to participate by simply completing an application with their proposed design. Following the Fair, selected applicants get to keep their statue.

Evan and Elizabeth Dittmer - 1st place Age 12-17 Least Alike, Twins, Triplets and More Contest

Ryan Wang - 2nd place, Junior - Other, Fine Arts competition

Taylor Woods - 1st place, Woodworking - Clocks, Wood Projects competition

Perry

Heather Malmberg - 2nd place, Adult Division - Color, Plants, Flowers and Trees, Photography Salon competition

Redfield

Harold Howe - 2nd place, Hometown Grape Dry Red, Iowa State Fair Oenology – Wine competition

Harold Howe - 2nd place, Hometown Grape Sweet Red, Iowa State Fair Oenology – Wine competition

Van Meter

Josh Kaiser - 2nd place, Adult Division - Black and White, Places and Landscapes, Photography Salon competition

Josh Kaiser - Honorable mention, Special Division - Black and White or Color, High Dynamic Range, Photography Salon competition

Payton Stoll - Honorable mention, Youth Division - Black and White or Color, People, Photography Salon competition

Kenoyer Farms - 5th place, Photograph - General Beekeeping, Apiary competition

Kenoyer Farms - 3rd place, Two Beeswax Candles (all others), Apiary competition

Kenoyer Farms - 1st place, Gift Basket, Apiary competition

Kenoyer Farms - 2nd place, Window Display, Apiary competition

Darrell Jamison - 4th place, Farm Crops - Field Corn, Hybrid Commercial, Single Ear

Darrell Jamison - 1st place, Farm Crops - Field Corn, Hybrid Commercial, Ten Ears, Yellow Corn

Darrell Jamison - 6th place, Farm Crops - Field Corn, Hybrid Commercial, Ten Ears, Yellow Corn

Darrell Jamison - 2nd place, Farm Crops - Field Corn, Hybrid Commercial, Standard Bushel Basket Ear Field Corn

Waukee

Remington and Raegan Brown - 2nd place Under 1 Most Alike, Twins, Triplets and More Contest

Susie Jones - 1st place and $100 gift card, Cinnamon Ridge Satisfying Favorites with Beef and Pork competition

Susie Jones - 3rd place, Tea Cookie, Let’s Have Tea competition

Susie Jones - 3rd place, Tea Sandwich, Let’s Have Tea competition

Susie Jones - 2nd place and $150, Get Creative with Grass Fed Beef competition

Andrew Schmitz - 2nd place, Strawberry, Canned Preserves competition

Deanna Skokan - Honorable mention, Adult - Acrylic Tempera, Fine Arts competition

Beverly Zheng - 3rd place, Junior - Drawing, Fine Arts competition

Jennifer Page - Honorable mention, Adult Division - Black and White, People, Photography Salon competition

David Johnston - Honorable mention, Adult Division - Color, Things and Still Life, Photography Salon competition

Ann Clinton - 1st place, Special Division - Black and White or Color, Family Farm, Photography Salon competition

Michael Davis - 3rd place, Marzen, Iowa State Fair Oenology – Beer competition

Michael Davis - 2nd place, Irish Brit Ale, Iowa State Fair Oenology – Beer competition

Phil Wageman - 1st place, Amer IPA, Iowa State Fair Oenology – Beer competition

Phil Wageman - 1st place, Am Amber Ale, Iowa State Fair Oenology – Beer competition

Phil Wageman - 2nd place, Cider and Perry, Iowa State Fair Oenology – Beer competition

Troy Taylor - 3rd place, Am Amber Ale, Iowa State Fair Oenology – Beer competition

Jennifer Simonton - 2nd place, Braided, King Arthur Flour Bread competition

Jennifer Simonton - 2nd place, Scenic Valley Pumpkin Patch Cookies competition

Alan Foust - Honorable mention, Woodcarving, Human Figures - Caricature, Wood Projects competition

Alan Foust - 3rd place, Woodcarving, Miscellaneous - Decorated Functional, Frames and Clocks, Wood Projects competition

Warren N. Verdeck - 3rd place, Woodcarving, Miscellaneous - Other, Wood Projects competition

Warren N. Verdeck - 2nd place, Youth 13-18, Wildlife - Other Animals, Wood Projects competition

LeRoy G Monson - 3rd place, Woodworking, Turned Wood - Box, Wood Projects competition

LeRoy G Monson - 1st place, Woodworking, Turned Wood - Household Item, Wood Projects competition

Woodward

Bennett and Barrett Cox - 3rd place Under 1 Most Alike, Twins, Triplets and More Contest

Lisa Baumhover - 2nd place and $50, Cold Dip, Bring Your Best Dip competition

Lisa Baumhover - 2nd place and a $50 gift certificate, Cooking with Coffee competition

Trey Lettow - Supreme Champion Commercial Gilt title, FFA Breeding Swine Show

Trey Lettow - Reserve Champion Lightweight Barrow, FFA Market Swine Show