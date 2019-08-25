Most area schools open doors Monday.

Burlington School District students will see several changes upon returning to school Monday as the district begins its first year operating under its realignment.

Among the most notable of those changes is fifth- and sixth-graders will attend Aldo Leopold Intermediate School.

“This keeps the sixth-graders in an elementary setting for one more year,” said Burlington Community School District Superintendent Pat Coen.

Until this year, fifth grade classrooms were housed in the district’s five elementary buildings. The number of elementary buildings has been reduced to four with the closure of Corse Elementary School in an effort to cut costs and better utilize building space amid declining enrollment.

Sixth-graders previously attended either Aldo Leopold or Edward Stone middle schools. With the changes, Ed Stone now will serve the entirety of the district’s seventh- and eighth-graders.

Coen believes the redistribution of fifth- through eighth-graders will benefit the students.

Middle school is a difficult time, Coen said, because seventh- and eighth-graders are going through puberty, which means dating, dances and drama. He said sixth-graders are still children and keeping them with the fifth-graders will help them remember that.

In keeping with the idea of Aldo Leopold being more like an elementary school than a middle school, students will have recess and a playground, which has not yet been installed.

Fifth-grader Sophia Young, 10, has mixed feelings about the changes.

While waiting in line on August 22 to enter Aldo Leopold during Back to School Night, Young told The Hawk Eye she’s sad to leave Corse, but she is happy to be with her friends in her grade and the grade above her.

“I have friends who are sixth-graders,” she said.

Young also said she is disappointed she will not be able to participate in Safety Patrol this year. Prior to this year, fifth-graders were on hand to help younger students get to and from school safely.

According to Mark Taylor, former principal of Corse Elementary School and current principal of North Hill Elementary School, fourth-graders will not be filling the safety patrol role because they are not developmentally as advanced as fifth-graders.

That’s not to say all of those fifth-grade mentoring roles will go away. Previously, fifth-graders read books to kindergartners. This tradition will continue with fourth-graders not only reading to younger students, but also modeling proper social skills.

“It’s a part of teaching kids to be successful in society because classrooms are mini societies,” Taylor explained.

WHAT STUDENTS NEED TO SUCCEED

Making students successful was one of the top things Coen spoke of when discussing the upcoming school year. He said one of the most important things a parent can do to help their child succeed, both in school and in life, is to make sure children and teens make it to school on time.

With the district going to four elementary schools, and one intermediate, middle, and high school, the school start times have changed.

Grimes and North Hill elementary schools will each start at 8:35 and Black Hawk and Sunnyside will start at 8:45 a.m. Students can begin arriving 15 minutes before school starts.

Edward Stone will be the earliest start time for the year, starting at 7:45 a.m. Aldo Leopold will start at 8:10 a.m.

For dismissal times, Edward Stone will get out at 3 p.m., followed by Burlington High School at 3:10 p.m. and Aldo Leopold at 3:25 p.m. Grimes and North Hill will release at 3:35 p.m., with Black Hawk and Sunnyside dismissing at 3:45 p.m.

Coen said just as each grade of school builds on the previous grade, so too does each day’s lesson build on that of the previous day. This means it's important for parents to do their best to get children to school every day.

After simply being at school on time, Coen said the next most important things are for students to be respectful and do their work. He calls these three things — being on time, being respectful and doing work — the principles of self-discipline.

“If you practice self-discipline, you will be successful,” he said.

And these principles go beyond the classroom. Coen said whether students go on to the top medical schools in the country or straight into the workforce, self-discipline will make students successful in life after high school.

KEEPING STUDENT SAFETY IN MIND

In the wake of recent tragedies, some cannot help but wonder if the Burlington School District has a plan in place if the unthinkable were to happen here.

“We worked with Gina (Hardin) to create a plan to be safe,” Coen said.

Part of that plan means visitors can only come into the schools through one entrance, the front door. Visitors must be buzzed in and come into the office before being allowed to enter the rest of the school. Coen also said staff members are constantly on the watch for students who may be having issues so they can intervene and get students help when they need it.

Taylor said he sees the way parents talk with their children about violence in the world and in schools as a very personal situation for each family to decide.

“I’m not going to say shooter with the kids. I’m going to say a bad person,” Taylor said.

He said staff have practiced what to do if there were to be an active shooter situation. He also said if something were to happen and police were needed, Burlington police officers are able to get across town within minutes.

CORSE’S FUTURE

Monday marks the first day students will not enter the doors of Corse Elementary school. This begs the question, what will happen to Corse now that it is not in use. Coen hopes to start moving the programs and functions now housed at the former James Madison School over to Corse. The hope is to have James Madison vacated by the end of 2020.

“We had someone come in and they said where James Madison is, that’s prime real estate,” Coen said.

The school district could sell the old school, potentially giving space for more families to move into the district, but the school board has not made a decision on what the right course of action is on the former school.