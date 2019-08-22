LINCOLN, NE — Nathan Dale Lattz of Grimes was among 721 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during the summer commencement ceremony Aug. 17 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Lattz earned a Master of Engineering Management from the Office of Graduate Studies.

The August graduates are from 35 countries, 38 states and more than 85 Nebraska communities.

Chancellor Ronnie Green presided over the ceremony, in which undergraduate and graduate degrees were awarded. Susan Fritz, interim president of the University of Nebraska, delivered the commencement address.