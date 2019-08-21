This summer many Iowa residents have been noticing an unusually large population of butterflies as they drive and walk around this summer.

“The butterfly that is being noticed in central and western Iowa, less so in eastern Iowa, is the Painted Lady Butterfly,” said Iowa State Professor Dr. Donald Lewis. “It is one that we always have a few of and this year everything aligned ecologically to just give us a huge outbreak of this one species of butterfly.”

Lewis, who is also the Extension Entomologist for the Iowa State University Department of Entomology, said we are witnessing what could be considered a spectacular amount of the Painted Lady Butterfly.

“I’m part of the Iowa Butterfly Survey Network, I was supposed to count painted ladies in the prairie area at the Iowa Arboretum as part of my commitment to the survey,” said Lewis. “It was nearly impossible to count the number of butterflies on August 3, when I was out there because there were two to ten on every flower. As I was walking the trail I was trying to count, my best guess is that in the 15 minutes it took me to walk that route I saw almost 2,000 butterflies.”

Remarkably, Lewis reached that number of 2,000 with a rule that he could only count butterflies that flew within 18 feet of him.

According to Lewis, who has now been at Iowa State for more than 40 years, the spike in population this summer is not due to any one particular thing.

“You know the question is why are there so many and it is a fortunate coincidence of situations,” said Lewis. “It is not any one thing. We can’t look and just say the winter was mild down south because the butterflies had to get to the south last fall in high numbers. Then they had to survive in the south, then they had to successfully fly and be blown to the north, they had to successfully lay eggs and had to successfully live as caterpillars and then make the transformation from caterpillar to butterfly.”

Unfortunately, not everyone is pleased to see the booming butterfly population this summer. According to Lewis, this particular butterfly caterpillar likes to feed on the soybean plant, causing problems for Iowa farmers.

“They come and go fairly quickly and we have to enjoy them while they are here if you love butterfly watching. What it alerts soy bean farmers to do is to start checking their fields, there are thresholds where a little bit of caterpillar feeding is not economically important.”

One farmer who has been keeping an eye on the issue is soy bean farmer Rod Pierce out of Woodward, IA.

“They cause some problems but basically they chewed some leaves and obviously that probably lost a little bit of yield potential but it wasn’t any catastrophic deal,” said Pierce. “I’ve never experienced them before. The Iowa State extension people tell me that normally you will get a few here and there but they get some virus and die. Well apparently for some odd reason they didn’t get the virus this year.”

According to Lewis, there could be more butterflies on the way. The most recent generation is beginning to die off and have already laid their eggs. If all goes well there could be even more in September.

“It is likely that the population either stayed the same or possibly grew, the locally produced population that is. In September, it will seem like more, if everything goes well, if this same phenomenon was happening north of us, up in Minnesota. Then the Minnesota butterflies will be flying through Iowa in September on their way down south.”

According to Lewis this could result in an astounding amount of Butterfly’s because it would coincide with the migration of Monarch butterflies through the area as well.

That could many people could be seeing more butterflies hitting their windshield over the next few weeks. A reality not lost on many, including Pierce.

“I thought the first time I drove to Ames I thought I killed two or three hundred of them with my grill of my car. I thought they were monarch’s and I’m like ‘Holy Mackerel’ we’re supposed to be trying to preserve the Monarch’s.”

According to Lewis, while the Painted Lady Butterfly is commonly mistaken with the Monarch they are a different species.

For more information about the recent influx of butterflies in the region you contact Iowa State Extension and Outreach at (800) 262-3804.