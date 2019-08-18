U.S. Senator Ben Sasse, a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, issued the following statement in support of the peaceful, pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.



"These protests started when the people of Hong Kong sought to protect the basic right to a fair trial, instead of being forced to stand trial in kangaroo courts run by the Chinese Communist Party.



"Hong Kongers are flying the Stars and Stripes because our flag stands for human dignity, for self-government, and against tyranny and despots. That’s why protestors sing our national anthem, and that's why China’s Communist Party hates them and calls them terrorists. America has always stood alongside freedom-seekers because ? unlike the corrupt Communist elites in Beijing ? we believe in universal human dignity. These last several weeks of protests have exposed the inherent challenges in maintaining ‘one country, two systems’ when one of those systems is founded on oppression and subjugation of free peoples. This lesson has played out in Tibet and Xinjiang and is an ever-present threat to Taiwan. Xi Jinping needs to think very carefully about the fallout of violating Hong Kong’s internationally recognized autonomy. America must stand with the protestors. The world is watching."