DES MOINES — Area residents fared well at the Iowa State Fair which concluded today in Des Moines. Below is a list of winners in a variety of categories.
Breeding Sheep
Savannah Keitzer of Mediapolis exhibited the Champion Commercial Ewe during the FFA Breeding Sheep show.
Chapter Breeding Sheep Awards:
2) Mediapolis FFA
3) Central Lee FFA
Market lamb
Market Wethers
Reserve Champion Heavy Weight Wether: Savannah Keitzer, Mediapolis
Chapter Award
1) Mediapolis
3) Central Lee
Market Swine Show
More than 260 exhibitors showed over 500 hogs at the FFA Market Swine Show.
Champion Heavyweight Gilt: Tyler Wellman, West Point
Champion All Other Breeds: Jacob Schlutz, Letts
Champion Duroc: Tommy Pretz, Columbus Junction
Reserve Champion Yorkshire: Tyler Wellman, West Point
Fourth Overall Purebred Market Hog: Tyler Wellman, West Point
Fifth Overall Purebred Market Hog: Tommy Pretz, Columbus Junction
Chapter Awards
9) Wapello
Breeding Swine
Reserve Champion Berkshire Gilt: Cole Moeller, West Point
eserve Champion Hampshire Gilt: Cole Moeller, West Point
Reserve Champion Yorkshire Gilt: Larame Boysen, Columbus Junction
Chapter Awards
8) Wapello
Photography
Photographers from around the country submitted their best work into the Photography Salon competition judged prior to the start of the 2019 Iowa State Fair. More than 3,100 entries were judged.
USA Places & Landscapes
Honorable Mention: Brad Brissey, Mediapolis
Fine Arts
The judge's panel evaluated more than 650 pieces for the Fine Arts competition. Of those, only 338 were accepted into the art show.
Adult - Drawing
2) Robin Fisher, Mount Pleasant
Adult - Hand Pulled Prints
1) Sadie Goll, Washington
2) Sadie Goll, Washington
3) Heidi Tousignant, Mount Pleasant
Pickle Prize
Entries were judged on flavor, consistency, appearance and food safety.
Vegetable Pickles – Zucchini
1) Teresea Anderson, Mount Pleasant
Canned Veggies
Entries were judged on appearance, selection of products and food safety.
Sauerkraut (fermented)
2) Dixie McAllister, Mount Pleasant
Masterful Minis
Mini masterpieces took the stage in the Doll Houses and Miniature Rooms competition.
Marilyn A. Ekle of Farmington won Best of Show in the Doll House division.
Additional results:
Doll Houses
Traditional Design
1) Brenda Derr, Fort Madison
Novelty/Theme Design
2) Seth Eberhardt, Mediapolis
Dollhouse < 1" scale
1) Marilyn A. Ekle, Farmington
Home Brewers
The top honors in Home Brewers and Wine competition.
Spiced Mead
2) Caleb Smith, Mount Pleasant
Wine Honors
Dry Red 1 & 2
3) Robert Siegle, Burlington
Sweet Red
3) Caleb Smith, Mount Pleasant
Sweet White 1
1) Caleb Smith, Mount Pleasant
2) Caleb Smith, Mount Pleasant
3) Caleb Smith, Mount Pleasant
Sewn and Other Items
Merry Welsch of Winfield won Best of Show and the Sweepstakes award in the Sewn and Other Items for the Home division of the Fabric and Threads contest.
Additional results:
Apron
1) Merry Welsch, Winfield
Tote or Utility Bag
1) Merry Welsch, Winfield
Handmade Fly Fishing Flies
The top handcrafted fly fishing flies in the state were honored in the Fly Tying Competition.
Nymph/Wet
2) Joe Peitz, Ft. Madison
Open
2) Joe Peitz, Ft. Madison