SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — After being condemned in 2016, the 118-year-old Illinois State Fair Coliseum has been brought back to life.

Construction crews have worked nearly around the clock in efforts to have the coliseum finished for the 2019 Illinois State Fair. The newly renovated Springfield landmark will be re-named the “Coliseum of Champions.”

“Through the hard work and determination of many, a Springfield treasure has been restored to its original glory and is ready to seat 2,688 fairgoers for this year’s state fair,” said director John Sullivan, Illinois Department of Agriculture. “Many individuals, companies and organizations have worked tirelessly and cooperatively together to see this project through to completion — we are excited to know the coliseum will be available for generations to come.”

The 60,000-square-foot, three-story structure was originally constructed in 1901 by RV Evans Construction and has undergone numerous renovations over the years — including in the 1940s, 50s and 70s.

Springfield-based R.D. Lawrence Construction Company was the general contractor on this $12.7 million project that maintains the historic architecture and has added energy-efficient improvements. Decayed wooden beams were replaced and the entire structure was reinforced with steel.

Funding was provided by the state’s Capitol Development Board in the FY19 budget.