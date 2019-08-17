Local drought conditions are creeping up the scale.

All of Des Moines County, most of Henry County, the southern half of Louisa County and a northernmost section of Lee County are now in moderate drought, according to the National Weather Service.

Abnormally dry conditions are found in the remaining portion of Lee County.

To categorize drought, experts assess conditions related to dryness and drought, including how much water is available in streams, lakes, and soils compared to usual for the same time of year.

According to the Aug. 12 Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report, Iowa farmers for the week ending Aug. 11 reported abnormally dry field conditions across the state.

Topsoil moisture condition was rated 7 percent very short, 29 percent short, 62 percent adequate and 2 percent surplus. East central, south central and southeast Iowa districts reported topsoil moisture conditions as over 55 percent short to very short.

Subsoil moisture condition was rated 4 percent very short, 23 percent short, 70 percent adequate and 3 percent surplus.

The rain on Saturday and a 40 percent for Sunday are helping the dry conditions.