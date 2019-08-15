Katelyn Kingsbury, Nevada FFA, shows the Grand Champion Market Swine at 2019 Story County Fair.

Avery Mather, Grant Guys & Gals 4-H Club, with her Grand Champion Market Steer.

Richland Mid-States’ Kennedy Steffes poses her fourth place overall market heifer.

Ross Uthe won the market heifer blue award.

Erica Sporrer with her Grand Champion first year cow-calf

Ellie Moser, Nevada FFA, and her Champion slick shear steer

Ellie Moser shows her Champion middle weight steer.

Chloe Henry, Richland Mid-States 4-H Club, with her Grand Champion market lamb.

Ella Toot, Nevada FFA, exhibited the Reserve Champion AOB (all other breeds) gilt.

Lindsey Donnelly, member of the Richland Royals club, won Champion Senior Trail and Champion Senior Bareback Equation in the senior division of the horse project.

Forty-two 4-H members had exhibits selected to go to the Iowa State Fair! Be sure to check them out in the 4-H Exhibits Building at the fair!

Back row (left to right): William Licht, Ben Melody, Caleb Hartsook, Dillon Hanlon, Clara Damman, Emery Kruse, Alec Sernett, Luke Huntrods

Middle Row (left to right) : Ethan Riese, Joe Sernett, Zachary Campbell, Maria Rivera, Annika Wheeler, Lucas Wuebker, Kate Melody, Jaclyn Gessner, Shasta Moody, Jacob Dell, Addison Konz

Front row (left to right): Jadyn Niemeyer, Callie Kohlwes, Maddox Weigelt, Bradey Haberl, Mary McEnany, Jordan Kloth

Not pictured: Morgan Day, Eden Bruner, Christina Wright, Delaney Anderson, Sam Braucher, AJ Smith, Nathan Geater, Madison Geater, Sarah Miller, Katie Sanow, Jameson Sheetz-Kaiser, Averie Bruner, Madilyn Rowson, Claira Miller, Kjersten Olson, Ethan Riese, Max Town, Claire Greiner.

Aubrey Gibson with the Nevada FFA, won Reserve Champion Poland China Breeding Gilt at the Story County Fair.

All photos contributed