Burlington's downtown facelift discussion at City Hall attracts owners, businesspeople but few citizens.

Tuesday night was another opportunity for taxpayers to learn about and ask questions about the impeding TIGER grant resurrection of downtown Burlington, specifically Main Street north, Jefferson Street and the waterfront.

“This was us taking a half-court shot blindfolded and making it,” City Planner Charlie Nichols said in March 2018 when Burlington nailed the highly sought-after grant. “It is an unbelievably good deal for downtown Burlington.”

TIGER is the former acronym — Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery Discretionary Grants — of the the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development, or BUILD Transportation Discretionary Grant program of the Department of Transportation.

Translated, it means Congress dedicated nearly $7.1 billion for ten rounds of National Infrastructure Investments to fund projects that have a significant local or regional impact, enabling the DOT to invest in road, rail, transit and port projects that promise to achieve national objectives.

The TIGER program had $500M in federal grants to award. It is described as being “heavily competitive.” $5.1B has been invested in communities across the county as part of the program.

Burlington was awarded a $17.5M federal grant from the Department of Transportation’s TIGER program last year to fund the town's riverfront and convert sections of downtown streets into "complete streets," specifically Jefferson and Main.

Congressman Dave Loebsack announced the award in March of 2018 via email, saying he's “excited to see the final results.” Loebsack’s email said the money will fund new gathering spaces, boat docks, parking lots, and a “linear multi-path park” along the riverfront.

But that was before the businesspeople and officials of Burlington took over.

The City has engaged a consortium of outside developers headed by SmithGroup’s Madison office, which specializes in waterfront, urban design and campus projects. Some of their significant recent projects include the UW Madison Alumni Park and the Makronisos Marina in Ayia Napa, Cyprus.

The town hall-style meeting was led by SmithGroup representatives including project manager Leo Foley, complete streets leader Jason McKenzie, urban designer Tom Rogers and community engagement leader Jason Stangland.

About 60 people attended the meeting in the city council chamber in City Hall to listen as Rogers and Stangland presented an overwhelming display of charts, drawings, details and illustrations designed to educate the public in what felt like a crash course in urban renovation.

The usually garrulous attending public was unnaturally subdued as they digested the vast amount of previous brainstorming on the part of SmithGroup and local government and business leaders.

The majority of the people in attendance were downtown business owners or managerial types and property owners.

Few questions were launched at the SmithGroup spokesmen, including one query as to where Washington Street would fit into the ideas being put forth at the meeting.

Another concern was how the plans to have bicycle paths running down Main Street across the BNSF tracks would fare with the railroad.

Both issues gave brief pause to the SmithGroup representatives, garnering answers in the nature of, "We're working on that" which, in light of the massive amount of restructuring suggested by the TIGER grant, was deemed a reasonable perspective at this point.

The Tama Building hole is not a part of the TIGER project; West Des Moines-based developer Doug Wells said in June that construction on a new apartment building with a business-based first floor will begin next Spring.

Additionally, a few unfamiliar buzz-terms were prevalent, notably "sharrow" which is defined as a shared-lane marking, a street marking installed at locations in New Zealand, Australia, Canada, Spain, and the United States and placed in the vehicle travel lane to indicate where people should preferably cycle.

Burlington mayor Shane McCampbell and city council member Jon Billups spoke with The Hawk Eye afterwards to allay concerns.

"The TIGER planning started several months ago, but this is where we're going to decide what we're going to do," McCampbell said. "Everything else was conceptual, just saying what areas we were targeting and that sort of thing; now's where it starts getting real. Now's when the people need to be here. I thought it was going to be a bigger crowd."

"We have an excellent turnout, I think, compared to our previous crowds," Billups countered. "The deal is, we've got a pool of money we never thought we'd have, a pool of money to transform our town. So we do need people's engagement, it's been going on for months now and we've had several different talks about it. It's great to see a packed house tonight, I hope we'll see a packed house on Thursday."

Billups said some of things discussed are "dreams they've been talking about for years.

"A hotel downtown: When I moved here and I was 13 years old in 1976, they were talking about, 'We need a hotel downtown.' Guess what? We're on the cusp of major improvements of the look of our downtown," he said.

"And the Auditorium," McCampbell said. "That building has been such an integral part of Burlington and nobody wants to see it go away."

"Right now, every community in Iowa wishes they were us because of the TIGER grant," Billups said.

"That's a whole lot of money," McCampbell added. "It's going to be a permanent deal now. If we spend that money, it's not like we can take it back.

"Importantly, there's infrastructure improvements and how we're moving people downtown," Billups said. "It's about transportation infrastructure and improvements, and we're going to make a major difference in our two main thoroughfares downtown.

McCampbell cautioned that the City has to maintain whatever gets put in with the $17.5M, as all that money will go to improvements and changes.

"If we can't maintain it and it deteriorates, we've kind of defeated the point," he said. "Wherever we go, when we take it down the road, can we maintain it so it's not going to cost us a whole lot of money to keep it up?

Both men said any comparison to the boondoggle that was the Manor demolition years ago was inappropriate.

"The Manor? First of all, we're not moving people out of their homes," Billups said. "It's the infrastructure that's already there. We're not tearing stuff down, we're building something up."

McCampbell said no one expects anything but cooperation from BNSF on restructuring that involves BNSF crossings or other property.

"We don't expect to have any issues with the railroad," he said. "The process started when we won the TIGER."

It's important that the people of Burlington get involved with this project so that the downtown nexus doesn't end up in a decade-long messy extraction from the plunderings of outside contractors, as the Capitol Theater experienced with the purchase and laughable post-installation "tech support" of their sound system long ago.

For the most part, the businesspeople of Burlington are not qualified to solely decide the direction of the city in general, and to a lesser degree, neither are the non-governmental, non-businesspeople such as the Chamber: the only demographic in any city capable of deciding the direction of that city is the people who live in, shop in, school in and pay taxes in that city.

Democracy, in other words.

People of Burlington, it's time to wake up and get involved.