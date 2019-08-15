Tabitha Aanonson, Nevada Community School’s Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) teacher, received the B.E.S.T. Award at the 2019 Iowa Family and Consumer Sciences Educators Conference. The B.E.S.T. Award is presented to Iowa FCS teachers who are active in their profession. Aanonson demonstrated this by belonging and participating in professional organizations, earning the 2018 Iowa Affiliate Teacher of the Year, by attending workshops and conferences and by making visits to businesses and industries related to FCS.

The 2019 IFCSE Conference was held in Ames at the Iowa State University Alumni Center Aug. 5 and 6. Aanonson attended professional development sessions that will enhance student learning in her FCS classroom this school year. The conference also provided a chance to collaborate and network with other FCS professionals.