The Syracuse Community Blood Drive recorded another good drive with 51 whole bloods and nine doubles giving for a total of 69 total pints.

Organizers would like to thank the donors for their time and donations of blood that save lives. Also, the drive would like to thank the Hospital Auxiliary in Syracuse for sponsoring.

Workers included Leonard Bucholz, AG Howell, Ron Meyer, Kay Kreifels, Dee Rudolph, Marilyn Allen, Joan Johnson, Sharon Stalder, Sandi Nelson, Ruth Neeman and Barb Witt.

The blood drive would like to thank Luther Memorial Church for furnishing the church to handle the drive. Alot of lives will be saved due to these wonderful people and their help.