DES MOINES — Chris Richard, of Mount Pleasant, who is a second generation auctioneer, is one of twenty auctioneers who will compete in the 2019 Iowa State Champion Auctioneer Contest.

The contest will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday on the Anne and Bill Riley Stage at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. The contest is lively and an energetic and allows the public to learn more about the craft of auctioneering.

“I can’t think of a better way to spend part of your day at the Iowa State Fair. If you have not witnessed the Auctioneer Contest, you are truly missing out on one of the hidden gems of the Iowa State Fair,” said Richard. “It is an honor to have been selected to compete against 20 of the best auctioneers from the Iowa and Missouri. The fascinating thing about this contest is the general public has the opportunity to participate and bid on this live auction.”

Richard attended the World Wide College of Auctioneering in Mason City at the age of 12. After college, he pursued auctioneering in the family business. Today, he helps oversee the day-to-day auction logistics for Steffes Group, Inc. in Iowa and the surrounding states.

The annual Iowa State Champion Auctioneer contest is hosted by the Iowa Auctioneers Association (IAA). The contestants emerged from the preliminary auctioneer contest during the IAA annual convention earlier this year.

At the finals, contestants will auction off three items and the contest is held under actual auction conditions. The public is invited to watch and bid on items. The contestants will be judged by five judges. The judging criteria include speed, bid calling ability, salesmanship and appearance.

The top five finalists receive a ribbon and trophy. Cash prizes are awarded to the champion, reserve champion, first runner up, second runner up and third runner up. The Iowa State Champion Auctioneer will take home $1,000 grand prize, presented by the IAA.

The IAA was established in 1949 to enhance the skills, knowledge, professionalism and image of all Iowa auctioneers. For more information about the Iowa Auctioneers Association please go to www.iowaauctioneers.org.