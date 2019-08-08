Lawyer: Giving the jury a chance to see complete security camera footage from where Eddie Breuer died will exonerate Majestic Malone and Markell Price. Neither man took the witness stand.

After two hours spent reviewing security camera footage recorded at the scene of the March beating death of a Burlington man, the defense rested Thursday in the trial of Majestic Malone and Markell Price.

The two face life in prison on charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping in the March 17 death of Edward “Eddie” Breuer.

Neither was called to testify Thursday in Des Moines County District Court.

Closing arguments are expected to begin Friday afternoon, following a morning of jury instructions. The case then will be placed in the hands of the eight-woman, four-man jury.

After being denied the opportunity to interview a man seen as central to the events that led to Breuer’s death, Stanley Baldwin, who is charged with willful injury in the case and has invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, the defense focused on security video captured on four cameras belonging to brothers Scott and Jeff Rechkemmer.

The Rechkemmers live in the downstairs apartment at 404 Acres St. in Burlington, where Breuer’s death occurred, and the cameras outside their home showed four angles, including the intersection of Acres Street and Elm Court, as well as two angles of Acres Street south and west of the apartment, and also looking west at the driveway off Acres.

Seeing the full video, instead of just pieces of it as prosecutors showed earlier in the trial, attorney Curtis Dial said as the defense opened its portion of the case Thursday, would make the difference.

“I think you’ll find Majestic Malone, and Markell Price, not guilty,” Dial said in his opening remarks Thursday.

Attorney Joshua Schier, who is one of the lawyers for Price, walked Burlington Police Detective Michael Pope and the jury through two full hours of video.

Stopping frequently for Pope to note the time and explain for the jury who or what could be seen in the video, Schier focused on the actions of Malone and Price, as well as Baldwin; an uncharged participant in Breuer's beating, Owen Laird, who was 15 on March 17; Laird's older brother, Evan Laird; and two other teens, Bradley Levinson and Gracie Gebhardt, who were present during much of the incident.

By the time police arrived on the scene, 91 minutes had passed since Breuer was last seen on camera; 66 minutes had elapsed since Owen Laird arrived at 404 Acres St.; 17.5 minutes had gone by since Malone and Price arrived, and nine minutes had elapsed since they departed.

Dial, who is representing Malone, asked Pope if he reviewed the video to determine how much time each individual spent at the scene. Pope said said he did not, and that it was Maj. Darren Grimshaw, who did not testify in the trial, who performed the detailed review of the video.

Dial also noted the longest period of time Malone and Price were off-camera during their time on the scene was about 3 minutes, 17 seconds.

"How long were Owen Laird and Stanley Baldwin off-camera?" Dial then asked.

"I don't know," Pope replied.

Before it rested its case, Dial recalled Burlington Police Detective Chris Chiprez to the witness stand to ask about whether he had been called back to 404 Acres St., Apt. 2, the upstairs unit, by Owen Laird's mother, Jeanine Laird, to retrieve a black coat. Breuer was wearing a black coat when he arrived at the address the day he was killed, but was not still wearing it when he was dumped into the yard after being beaten.

Crime scene investigators from the DCI did not collect the coat, or note its potential significance, when they searched the apartment on March 18.

The coat, said Chiprez, who did later go retrieve it, had been found in a hallway of the upstairs apartment, near where the broken shelves of a fiber-board book case were found with blood on them that later was identified as Breuer's.

After Dial's opening argument, defense lawyers brought prosecution witnesses Gebhardt and Owen Laird back to the witness stand to clarify earlier testimony.

Gebhardt told one of Malone's attorneys, Reyna Wilkins, she saw Breuer come out of the apartment with his shoes on and a black coat.

Owen Laird told Dial that Malone hit Breuer, knocking him into the pile of broken bookcase shelves.

Burlington Police officer Tyler Henning, who also testified earlier in the case, confirmed police body camera footage that showed Breuer was found wearing a blue jacket or sweater when officers arrived.