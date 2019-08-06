A vigil is planned for 8 p.m. Wednesday outside Republican Congressman Steve King’s Ames office to honor victims of last weekend’s mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, and to organize a letter writing campaign to Iowa’s congressional delegation.

A gunman killed 22 people and injured more than two dozen others Saturday morning at a Walmart in El Paso. Early Sunday morning, nine people were killed and 26 others injured when a gunman opened fire outside a bar in Dayton.

Wednesday’s vigil, organized by the Story County Democrats, will be a casual demonstration, where people will be encouraged to share their thoughts and write messages that will be mailed to Republican Sens. Charles Grassley and Joni Ernst, and to King.

Story County Democrats Chair Maddie Anderson said there will be no planned speaking presentations, and that if people could have their messages already written before they arrive, it would be appreciated.

King’s Ames office is located at 1421 S. Bell Ave., on the city’s east side.