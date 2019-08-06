A former Boys and Girls Club of Story County summer staff employee has been arrested and fired after allegations arose that he showed a group of girls a pornographic video, police said Tuesday.

Bobby David Chase, 18, of Ames, was arrested Monday night after local police questioned him about the alleged incident after it was reported to the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club, Erika Peterson, by a parent of one of the children, Ames Police Cmdr. Jason Tuttle said.

Chase has been charged on two counts of dissemination of obscene materials to minors. According to the Story County Jail website, he remained in custody on $1,000 bond.

According to Tuttle, the incident occurred right before noon on Monday when Chase took out his phone, and showed a group of girls a video of a female engaged in sex act on a pornography website.

Authorities are encouraging parents of children at the club to speak with their children to see if there were anymore victims. If so, they encourage them to report the incident.

In a statement to the Ames Tribune, the Boys and Girls Club reiterated the seriousness of the allegations.

“The safety and protection of the children we serve is our number one priority and we take any incident that impacts the well-being of the young people entrusted to our care very seriously,” Peterson said in the statement. “The organization is deeply concerned about these allegations and are cooperating fully with the Ames Police Department in the investigation.”

Peterson said all employees undergo background checks, and to see if they are listed as a sex offender.

The investigation was continuing.