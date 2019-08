The Nebraska City City Council will meet at 6 p.m. tonight (Aug. 5) in the Bill Davis Room at City Hall, 1409 Central Ave.

Agenda items include the appointment of Drew A. Graham as city attorney, a resolution regarding the inspection of the Steinhart Park Road Timber Bridge, a revision to the contract completion date for the North 11th Street and Orchard Drive Improvement project, and revisions to the city's zoning map.