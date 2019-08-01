As the start of school quickly approaches Stonebridge Church in Boone is putting on event to help ease the burden of providing school supplies for Boone children.

Their Rock the Block event is being held on Thursday, August 1st. They will be distributing school supplies to kids for free.

“We are hoping to provide school supplies for 150 kids,” said Associate Pastor Joey Weber. “Ages kindergarten to middle school.”

The event will provide kids to experience the joy of shopping for new school supplies that otherwise might not be able to.

“We had gone back and forth of different ways of doing it,” said Weber. “We wanted to actually give these kids the dignity to be able to shop like any other kid does. So everything will just be out so a kid can come in and grab whatever backpack they want and then get all the supplies that they want.”

Stonebridge church partnered with Fareway, Hy-Vee, Wal-Mart, Hidden Acres, Boone Fire Department, Boone Police, Boone Community Schools and the Baptist Convention of Iowa to assist in putting on the event to provide school supplies for 150 kids in the community.

“We will have teachers, police officers and firemen over there helping them shop and help finding the supplies that they need,” said Weber.

The event will also look to provide information to kids to help them grow as potential students before the school year starts up.

“There will be five educational booths when the students come,” said Weber. “They are required to go to each one of these educational booths. We are partnering with the Boone schools so they have chosen the educational booths for us. Things like healthy eating habits, getting to school on time, screen time, things like that.”

There will be two additional booths that Stonebridge is coordinating with, Lutheran Services of Iowa and Little Toreador Food Pantry, to provide parents information about resources that are available for kids in the area.

Students, after receiving their school supplies, will then be able to enjoy a block party that Stonebridge is putting on around the church.

“There will be food, carnival games and then across the street in the big grassy area there will be some inflatables. We were wanting to do school supplies but also like a fun, family block party.”

The event is a product of Stonebridge Church’s We Heart Boone campaign. Weber, who has been at Stonebridge church for two years, helped launch the We Heart Boone campaign two years ago.

The campaign at Stonebridge church has also provided snacks for students on free and reduced lunch so they can get breakfast on days of a two hour late start when the school doesn’t provide it.

The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at Stonebridge Church with the block party taking place in between State Street and Fremont Street.

For more information you can contact Joey Weber at josephpweber2@gmail.comor visit their website www.stonebridgeboone.com.