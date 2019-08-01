Nevada High School FFA Chapter was recognized at the annual Iowa Character Awards Event on Friday, July 26, at Prairie Meadows Conference Center. The Iowa Character Awards are promoted and developed through the Robert D. & Billie Ray Center at Drake University.

The Nevada FFA Chapter was recognized with a honorable mention in the category of student organization of character. Thirty-seven Nevada FFA members organized and conducted an animal agriculture field day for over 210 Nevada middle school students. Nevada FFA served over 292 meals at no charge at their Community Winter Dinner and delivered 34 meals to elderly residents. In addition, the chapter volunteers harvested over 400 watermelons for the school lunch. Sweet potatoes were also harvested and utilized in the school lunch program. Nevada FFA also generates funds that cover expenses for premiere leadership development.

Four students attended the event with their FFA advisor, Kevin Cooper. The event included a dinner consisting of creamed chicken breast with garlic mashed potatoes and gravy, a steamed vegetable medley and assorted dessert cupcakes.