One child was taken to a hospital following a fire that caused major damage to a mobile home in Nevada.

The minor, who has not been identified, was treated for smoke inhalation and was later released, Fire Chief Ray Reynolds said in a statement.

The mobile home was owned by Travis and Jessica Fees.

An investigation done on Tuesday found the fire was accidental, and was caused by an aging electrical circuit that overloaded and a failing electrical system, according to the statement from Reynolds.

Nevada firefighters responded to the fire at the Homeacres Mobile Home Court, 1603 10th St., lot 627, just after 7 p.m. on Monday, Reynolds said.

According to the statement, upon firefighters’ arrival, flames were already spreading out one side of the mobile home. Eventually, the fire was extinguished after about 750 gallons of water was poured onto the flames.

The home sustained substantial smoke and fire damage. One pet died in the blaze, officials said in the statement.