The Mid Iowa Thrivent Financial Group (Mike Stensland, Mike Truesdell, Aaron Fopma and Monica Severson) teamed up recently with the Story City Greater Chamber Connection, as well as a number of community volunteers, to complete two phases of the downtown beautification project. Contributing $3,500 to the project, The Mid Iowa Thrivent Financial Group also organized and implemented a team of volunteers to bring the community’s landscaping vision to life. Hours of digging, scooping, wheelbarrowing and planting resulted in two beautiful welcome stations at each end of Broad Street. Contributed photo