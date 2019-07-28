The printed version of the 2019-20 Iowa Hunting, Trapping and Migratory Game Bird Regulations unintentionally omitted the language from a new state law that allows hunters with a nonambulatory deer license to hunt during any open season until the license is filled, using the method of take allowed for that season.

The error was discovered too late for the print edition. It has been corrected in the online copy available at www.iowadnr.gov/Hunting/Hunting-Licenses-Laws

“We were aware of the legislative change, simply missed it during the review process,” said Mick Klemesrud, with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. “It’s our goal to provide the most accurate information to our hunters and we will take steps to prevent it from happening again.”

The Iowa DNR is sending letters noting the law change and oversight to all hunters who have purchased a nonabumlatory deer license in the last five years.

Resident deer hunting licenses and tags go on sale Aug. 15.