It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

June 25

Officers responded to the 1800 block of 5th St. on a report of theft from a garden shed. Unknown total losses.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of Perry Park for a theft report. Report of a cell phone taken by an acquaintance.

Arrests:

A 20 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a US Postal Inspection warrant for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, Methamphetamine.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Warford on a report of harassment.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Vine on a report of Domestic. Verbal dispute only.

No arrests.

June 26

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Will on a Fraud report. Possible credit card fraud.

Arrest: Crystal Maris Garnett, age 36, 1403 7th St., Was arrested and charged with driving under suspension.

Officers responded to at the storage units on West 3rd on a report of damage and property line issues with neighbors.

June 27

Accident: Officer responded to a report of a motorcycle accident. Upon officers arrival it was found the cyclist and property were fine. No report.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of Otley on report of vandalism. Damage to a door reported.

Accident: 1st & North St. Report not complete. Will release when available.

Arrest: A 42 year old Perry resident was arrested and charged with driving under suspension.

June 28

Arrest: A 28 year old male Perry resident was charged with trespassing.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Paul on a report of harassment.

Officers responded to the 2700 block of Summer Meadows on a report of vandalism.

Officers responded to Pattee Park on a report of vandalism at the band shelter.

Officers responded to 2100 block of 5th St. on a report of a dog bite.

June 29

Report of a counterfeit/fraudulent $50 bill received at Hy-Vee.

Officer located damage to a large flower pot in the downtown area.

June 30

Received a complaint of trespassing at the 1600 block of Pattee.

Received a complaint of harassment in the 1200 block of Paul St.

Received a complaint of burglary in the 2700 block of Summer Meadows.

Trespass complaint in the 1300 block of 2nd St.

Received a report of vandalism on West 5th/Park.

Complaint of an intoxicated person in the 500 block of 2nd St. Resulted in arrest of a 27 year old male Perry resident, who was charged with public intox.

July 1

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Wills on a theft report.

Officers responded to the 1400 block on a report of theft and trespassing. Under investigation.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Willis to meet with caller concerning an assault.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Willis on a complaint of trespassing.

Officers responded to 1200 block of Bateman on a complaint of trespassing.

Arrest: A 41 year old female Perry resident for driving under suspension.

Arrest: A 19 year old Perry resident for fireworks violation.

Arrest: A 39 year old Perry resident for fireworks violation.

July 2

Officers responded to the 500 block of Warford on a report of vandalism to a vehicle. Estimated damage $250.

Drug paraphernalia was located on the bike trail by a city employee and turned in for proper disposal.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Willis on a report of disturbance. Everything OK upon arrival.

Officers responded to the Dallas Co. Hospital on a report of a possible sexual assault.

Received a report of two groups of people in the area of the rec center who appeared suspicious. All OK.

July 3

Officers responded to the 900 block of Willis Ave on a report of harassment.

Arrest: 17 year old male from Perry was taken into custody and charged with operating while intoxicated 1st offense and possession of a controlled substance.

Arrest: A 19 year old male Des Moines resident for possession of a controlled substance and providing false identification to a public official.

A 16 year old male juvenile was taken into custody and charged with a curfew violation in the 1800 block of Pattee.

July 4

Officers responded to the 400 block of 1st on a burglary alarm. All OK.

Accident: Vehicle 1 was south bound of Williams St. Vehicle 2 was backing out of their driveway and could not see vehicle 1 because of another vehicle sitting in the driveway. Vehicle 2 backed out and struck the passenger side of vehicle 1 causing minor damage to both vehicles. No citations.

Accident: Officers responded to the Hy-Vee parking lot for a report of a two car accident. Driver of vehicle 1 was traveling in the Hy-Vee parking lot toward the fireworks tent. Driver of vehicle 1 was struck by vehicle 2 on the front left corner of the vehicle. This caused damage to the front left fender, front left headlight. Estimated cost of fix $2,500. Vehicle 2 had damage to the right bumper and right front fender. Estimated cost to fix $2,000. Vehicle 1 had two rear seat passengers. No one in vehicle 1 was injured. Vehicle 2 had 3 passengers, 2 in the rear seat and one in the front seat. No one in vehicle 2 was injured. Driver 1 didn’t see driver 2 coming toward the vehicle before it was struck. Vehicle 2 had the same story. Vehicle 2 was heading in the Hy-Vee parking lot before hitting vehicle 1. Both vehicles were able to drive away from the scene.

Arrest: A 25 year old male Perry resident for fireworks violation in Pattee Park.

Arrest: A 14 year old male juvenile was cited for fireworks violation in Pattee Park.

July 5

Officers responded to the 2300 block of Otley on a report of criminal mischief. Damage to yard.

Officers responded to Hy-Vee on a report of a theft. Under investigation.

A 13 year old male was cited for fireworks violation in Pattee Park.

A 16 year old male was cited for fireworks violation in the 1600 block of North St.

July 6

Arrest: An 18 year old male Perry resident on a Dallas County warrant for failure to appear, original charge driving under suspension.

Arrest: A 27 year old male Des Moines resident for fireworks violation.

July 7

Officers responded to the 2200 block of Otley on a report of harassment.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of Otley on a report of a break in.

Officers responded to El Rey Market on a report of two males in a verbal dispute.

Officer responded to the 400 block of 4th St. on a report of a theft from a vehicle.

July 8

Accident: Responded to an accident on 6th St. Upon arrival, driver of vehicle 1 advised that he was traveling north on 6th St. and did not get his attachment all the way up. He struck vehicle 2 causing vehicle 2 to strike vehicles 3, 4 and 5. All vehicles were legally parked.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of 3rd St. on a report of damage to a vehicle. Passenger side rear door and window damaged.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of Otley on a report of destruction of property.

Perry Rescue responded to an accident reported on Highway 141 just east of the Highway 169 junction.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Graceland concerning harassment.

July 9

Arrest: A 28 year old male Perry resident on a Dallas County warrant for probation violation, original charge domestic abuse assault.

Officer responded to the 1300 block on 1st on a report of a gas drive off. Subject located and returned to pay for fuel. All OK.

Officers responded to the Hy-Vee store on a report of a shoplifting incident. Under investigation.

July 10

Received a report of an attempted scam. Resident received a phone call from someone claiming to be a family member seeking emergency funds. No loss reported.

Received a report of a male in a white vehicle attempting to entice a juvenile female into his car. Release: On July 10 at approximately 5:30 p.m., a juvenile female made a report to the Perry Police Department about a male who attempted to talk her into his truck. The incident happened near the intersection of W. 7th and Willis Ave. around 2 p.m. The female juvenile was approached by an male in a white single cab truck near the intersection. According to the female juvenile, the male acted as if he knew her, and kept asking her if she wanted a ride. The juvenile also advised the male claimed her was associated with the police department.

The juvenile described the truck as white, single cab pick- up truck, with a shattered windshield. The juvenile described the driver as being a white male in his 30s. The male had red hair, short beard, and was wearing a white T-shirt with blue jeans. The driver had a thinner, yet toned/muscular build. The juvenile also said the male was smoking a cigarette that had a black line on it.

The report is currently under investigation and no other details are available at this time.

If you have any information about this report please call the Perry Police Department at 465-4636.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Willis on a report of a lost or stolen license plate.

July 11

Officers responded to the 2600 block of Otley on a report of an attempted break in.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of 2nd St. on a report of theft from a vehicle. Unknown total loss.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of Perry Park on a report of damage to vehicle. Approx. $150 damage.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of 16th St. on a report of attempted assault.

Received a report of a minor hit and run accident in the McDonald’s parking lot. Under investigation.

Arrest: A 21 year old Perry resident was charged with theft 5th degree.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of W 2nd St. on a report of a possible prowler.

July 12

Received a report of an attempted scam.

Received a report of theft of property in the 400 block of Warford. Unknown total loss.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Otley concerning a domestic dispute. Verbal only situation calmed.

July 13

Officers responded to the McCreary Center on a report of criminal mischief. Estimated loss $30.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Clearview on a report of a possible narcotic violation. Officers were not able to locate anything.