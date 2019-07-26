It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

July 1, 2019

A one vehicle accident was reported on Highway 141. The driver was traveling east on Highway 141 when the vehicle dropped off the roadway onto the shoulder. The driver attempted to correct the vehicle but lost control and went into a sideways slide entering the ditch rolling onto its top. A passenger in the vehicle was transported to Mercy Main by Dallas County EMS. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $5,000.

July 2, 2019

A one vehicle accident was reported in the 16000 block of L Ave., when the vehicle started to slide and entered the ditch striking a utility pole. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $5,000 and unknown damage to the utility pole.

A 44 year old male Perry resident was arrested at 801 Court St., Adel for possession of marijuana, carrying weapons, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 57 year old male Lohrville resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of driving while license suspended.

July 3, 2019

A 25 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for show cause hearing- original charge of domestic abuse.

A 20 year old female West Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for OWI and possession of a controlled substance.

A two vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of Richland Rd and 360th St. Driver one was at the intersection of Richland Rd and 360th St., when she was rear ended by vehicle two. No injuries reported. Damage to vehicle one estimated at $1,000 and $1,500 to vehicle two.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 36000 block of N Ave. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $4,000.

July 5, 2019

A 62 year old female Winterset resident was arrested on a warrant for driving while license denied.

A two vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of Highway 141 and 190th St. Driver one was stopped at the intersection of Highway 141 and 190th St., when he moved forward to turn right and saw another car coming and stopped again. Driver two was behind driver one and thought he was pulling out and ended up rear ending him. No injuries reported. Damage to vehicle two estimated at $4,000 and $3,000 to vehicle one.

July 6, 2019

An 18 year old Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for pretrial conference - original charge of driving while license is under suspension.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported on Highway 169 near Fairgrounds Rd. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $4,000.

July 08, 2019

A two vehicle accident was reported on I-80. Driver one was traveling west on I-80 when his semi-truck collided with another vehicle traveling west on I-80. Driver two began swerving due to an argument that was occurring in her vehicle. Driver two lost control of her vehicle, causing her to hit the front end of vehicle one. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage to vehicle one is $1,500 and vehicle two is $4,000.

A one vehicle accident was reported in the 22000 block of Highway 141. The driver was traveling in the 22000 block of Highway 141 when he lost control and hit the side of the bridge rolling his vehicle. The driver was taken to Mercy Hospital downtown by Mercyone Air Ambulance. The driver was cited for no insurance and operation without registration.

July 10, 2019

A 36 year old male Adel resident was arrested on a warrant for OWI 1st offense.

A 42 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of driving while barred.

A 55 year old male Dallas Center resident was arrested for domestic assault 1st offense.

A 37 year old male Adel resident was arrested for driving while barred.

A two vehicle accident was reported near the intersection of Mills Civic and Grand Prairie Pkwy. Driver one was traveling south near the intersection of Mills Civic and Grand Prairie Pkwy., when she dropped something and reached down to pick it up which caused her to rear end vehicle two. Waukee EMS checked both drivers out. Damage to vehicle one estimated at $2,000 and$1,000 to vehicle two. Driver one was cited for failure to stop in assured clear distance.

A two vehicle accident was reported on W Ave. Driver one was traveling south on W Ave., when he slowed down for a car making a turn onto 250th St., and was rear ended by another vehicle. Driver two was taken to the hospital by her mother. No injuries to driver one. Damage to vehicle one estimated at $2,000 and $3,000 to vehicle two. Driver two was cited for failure to stop in assured clear distance.

A two vehicle accident was reported on Highway 141 at I Court. Driver one was traveling west on Highway 141 at I Court when she was struck by a vehicle in the rear driver’s side. Driver two was traveling south on I Court and failed to yield the right of way and struck vehicle one. No injuries reported. Damage to vehicle one estimated at $15,000 and $15,000 to vehicle two. Driver two was cited for failure to yield on left turn.

A 21 year old male Windsor Heights resident was arrested in the 33000 block of R Ave., for OWI.

A 38 year old male Redfield resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of criminal mischief and theft.

July 11, 2019

A 31 year old female Colfax resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation- original charge of possession of a controlled substance.

A 36 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation- original charge of OWI.

A 22 year old male Waukee resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation- original charge of unauthorized use of credit cards.

July 12, 2019

A 38 year old male Grimes resident was charged with 8 counts of violation of a no contact order by contacting the protected party by telephone from the Dallas County Jail.

July 13, 2019

A 21 year old male Dexter resident was arrested for domestic abuse assault.

A 35 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested at 28057 Fairgrounds Rd., Adel for domestic abuse assault impeding flow of air.

A 42 year old male Guthrie Center resident was arrested on a warrant for burglary and possession of a controlled substance.

A 66 year old male Perry resident was arrested for failure to appear- original charge of driving while license suspended.

July 14, 2019

A 55 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of disorderly conduct.

July 15, 2019

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 35000 block of L Ave. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $7,000.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported near the 101 mile marker of Interstate 80. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $2,500.

July 16, 2019

A 62 year old male Madrid resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of theft 2nd degree.

A 54 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for harassment 2nd degree.

A 36 year old female Waukee resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of compulsory education violation 1stoffense.

July 17, 2019

A 46 year old female Earlham resident was arrested in the 26000 block of 360th St., for OWI and speeding.

A 57 year old male Madrid resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation- original charge of contempt-violation of a no contact order.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 25000 block of W Ave. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $2,500.

July 18, 2019

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported on 360th St., and Old Portland Rd. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $9,000.

A 49 year old male Carroll resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of driving while license denied.

An 18 year old male Waukee resident was arrested on warrants for probation violation- original charges of theft and burglary.

July 19, 2019

A 27 year old male Adel resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for pretrial- original charge of criminal mischief.

A two vehicle accident was reported in the 17000 block of Highway 141 Diagonal. Driver one was traveling in the 17000 block of Highway 141 Diagonal when vehicle two came into his lane, was passing and then struck the passenger side of his vehicle causing driver one to enter the median. No injuries reported. Damage to vehicle one estimated at $5,000 and $5,000 to vehicle two. Driver two was cited for improper use of lanes.

July 19, 2019

A 21 year old male Elkhorn, NE. resident was arrested for interference with official acts, assault on persons in certain occupations and improper lane change.

A 32 year old female Urbandale resident was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance without prescription.

July 20, 2019

An 18 year old male Adel resident was arrested at 28746 Hickory Lodge Dr., Van Meter for criminal mischief and consumption of alcohol in public place.

July 23, 2019

A two vehicle accident was reported. Driver one was traveling north on Ute Ave., when she could see a vehicle driven by driver two pull up to the stop sign on Crosscreek Rd. and come to a stop. Driver two then slowly pulled out onto Ute Ave due to several trash cans on the side of the intersection and saw vehicle one but was unable to back up to avoid a collision. No injuries reported. Damage to vehicle one estimated at $6,000 and $4,000 to vehicle two.

A two vehicle accident was reported. Driver one was traveling west on Highway 141 in the left lane when he was struck by a vehicle that had turned onto Highway 141/ No injuries reported. Damage to both vehicles estimated at $2,000 each.