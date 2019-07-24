Riders overnight in Fairfield tonight and arrive in Burlington Friday.

The final push is on to prepare Burlington for the mass of RAGBRAI bike riders rolling into town on Friday

"We are excited and we are ready," said Dustin Roth, Burlington's RAGBRAI committee chair of publicity, web and social media.

Roth has been charged with organizing the event which will be aided by about 400 volunteers stationed throughout the city.

He said they anticipate some riders pedaling into town as early as daybreak Friday, but the largest group will funnel through between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The riders enter the area from behind Great River Health Systems in West Burlington and venture south down Gear Avenue to West Avenue to the roundabout. This will be the first official greeting site to Burlington for the bikers. At about noon, there will be a large 30 to 40 foot banner, cheerleaders and band members from area high schools and crowds of locals gathered at the roundabout to welcome the riders.

Roth encouraged anybody to come out and cheer on the riders. The best way to get there is to travel down West Burlington Avenue from Division Street and park where you can find a spot or park at the RecPlex and walk over on the path.

The big party will be downtown on the riverfront and is free. Five bands will play from 2:30 p.m. until 11:30 p.m. Parking will be limited as parts of Jefferson and Front Streets and other streets will be closed. Adult beverages will be available and can be purchased with a ticket, similar to how Burlington Steamboat Days operated.

There will be about 20 buses providing free transportation for bikers and citizens throughout the city from noon until midnight. The buses to be used are from Burlington city, SEIBUS and area school buses. The two downtown bus stops will be near Main Street at Washington and Valley Streets. The other locations will be at Edward Stone Middle School, Burlington High School, YMCA in Burlington, between Dankwardt and Crapo Parks and in West Burlington at Westland Mall and Southeastern Community College.

There will be signage around the town to help direct traffic, police officers also will control some busy locations and there will be about 10 information centers with maps and information.

Downtown will be a bevy of activity with the party on the riverfront, the RAGBRAI Village on Jefferson Street and a fun riders challenge on Snake Alley.

"It's a one day festival for anybody in the community," said Roth. "It's going to be an awesome thing."

Roth added as quick as the RAGBRAI crowd swarms into the area they will file out by 9.a.m. the next morning and head to Keokuk for the final stop on the week long ride across Iowa.