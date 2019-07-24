Hipcampers will have to wait awhile to take advantage of Otoe County’s scenery.

The Otoe County Board of Commissioners voted to deny a conditional use permit during the board’s July 23 meeting that would have permitted hipcamping on land near Palmyra.

Hipcamp is an online marketplace that lets people book campsites on private lands.

Tyson Franzen wanted to do just that on property he co-owns at 278 S. 8th Rd. near Palmyra.

The Otoe County Planning Commission vetoed Franzen’s application for a conditional use permit for his venture.

Planning Commission Chair Dan Hodges said the commission is happy to work with Franzen to create new regulations that will better fit his situation.

Franzen said he has learned a lot about county regulations and said he still has a lot to learn as he plans to work with county officials to revise existing regulations.

Current planning and zoning regulations do not exactly fit the type of business Franzen is trying to operate on his property.

Franzen said future plans for the property include putting in a permanent, insulated building that could be rented for weddings and events.

“I don’t disagree with your idea, and I’m glad you’re doing it in Otoe County,” said Commissioner James Parsons.

County Zoning Administrator David Schmitz said that future campground developments could take place in the county’s Flex Zone, rather than Transitional Ag zones such as the one in which Franzen’s property is located.

In other matters, commissioners approved a subdivision plat of Johnson Gas and Go Subdivision, located at 1430 N. 58th Rd., to allow for improvements and possible future development on the site.

The board also appoved a vacation plat in Beckman 2nd Subdivision, located north of 840 N. 12th Rd.

Board members approved a $3,000 budget request from Five Rivers RC and D Inc. during the meeting.

The board also declared a truck tractor and corn belt trailer as surplus following the delivery of a new rock truck and trailer last week.

County Roads Superindent Jon Brinkman was authorized to sell the truck and trailer as surplus.

The next regular meeting of the Otoe County Board of Commissioners is set for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug.. 13.