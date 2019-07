PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill. - In recognition of outstanding academic achievement, Trinity Christian College, Palos Heights, Illinois, released the college’s Dean’s List for Spring 2019.

The dean’s list is Trinity Christian College’s highest academic honor. Traditional undergraduate students who attend Trinity full-time and earned a 3.5 grade point average earn this honor.

Local students named to the dean’s list include Avery Johnson, of Waukee.