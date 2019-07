Ed Mondt, of Boone, and self-identified genealogist and historian, has spent almost his entire life observing the city of Boone. As year’s passed, Ed has acquired an immense collection of historical artifacts and documents that he has decided to share them with the Boone News-Republican. This week’s piece is one of 50 clips from an edition of the Boone News-Republican from July 20, 1942 detailing how each state was given their name.