Dr. James Barker and the McFarland Clinic team located in downtown Boone celebrated 20 years offering the community optometrist services Monday, July 15.

Previously owned and operated by Dr. Parks and Dr. Kollbaum until 1984, Dr. Barker continued to share the practice with Dr. Dennis Kollbaum until 1999 when McFarland took ownership.

Nelson said the team has seen the practice change from operations ranging from basic eye exams to medical eye care.

“We have watched the practice evolve from basic eye exams without being able to even remove foreign bodies or use prescription drugs to where we are today,” she said.

“Taking care of all aspects of eye care including minor surgical procedures and treating eye diseases is what we do today.”

Things such as contact lenses, eyeglasses, eyeglass frames, multifocal lenses and lens materials continue to improve and change the process of optometry – something that the staff has appreciated and embraced.

Dr. Barker worked with Dr. Marion Parks in the same building until Dr. Parks’ retirement in 1984. Dr. Barker continued to share the practice with Dr. Dennis Kollbaum. Once the prior practice became McFarland Eye Center in 1999, Dr. Barker began working with the clinic as an optometrist.

Dr. Barker said a part of that change was switching from independent practice to a collaborative environment.

“It’s kind of nice (to work with other doctors),” he said. “When you are on your own with (independent) practice, you don’t really associate with many other doctors unless it’s at a conference.”

Working for 20 years together at McFarland, and as much as 35 years together total, has created a strong bond between the staff. From babysitting each other’s kids to giving house hunting advice, the group has been through many momentous life events together.

“We are kind of like a big family,” said Deanna Nost, a certified Paraoptometric.

“We all take care of each other.”

Even after Farley left to become a float optician at other locations, she said when she came back to the Boone office their friendship was as strong as ever.

“I was gone for five, six (years),” said Mary Farley the clinic’s Optician. “And then I came back and it’s like I was never gone.”

Comments from the staff to the future

After 20 years, medical innovation, good memories, and a great workplace, the staff looks forward to more years with the people they work with and extraordinary care they provide.

“It’s been a good ride so far, but we’re not done yet.” – Dr. James Barker

“Hopefully the next 20 is as good as the last 20.” – Deanna Nost

“I’m glad we could all stay together.” – Carol Nelson

“We see each other every day and, you know, everybody still enjoys each other.” – Mary Farley