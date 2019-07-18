United Way of Story County (UWSC) is announcing Request for Proposals for disbursement of proceeds from the 2019 Golf Fore Kids event. The proceeds will fund programs and initiatives that impact the lives of Story County kids above and beyond current funding opportunities. The deadline for submitting proposals is Friday, Aug. 16, at 4:30 p.m. Announcement of the programs and initiatives to be funded will be made no later than Friday, Oct. 4.

Proposal forms are available on the UWSC website at www.uwstory.org/grants. Proposals must be submitted on this form, and incomplete proposals will not be accepted. The UWSC Allocations Committee will review proposals and make a recommendation to the UWSC board of directors, which will make the final decisions on programs and initiatives to be funded.

Proposals may address expansion of programs and initiatives that are already funded by UWSC (through the ASSET process or grants process), or they may address programs and initiatives not currently funded by UWSC. Proposals for ongoing operating costs or capital expenditures will not be considered.

Funding will typically not exceed $3,000 per program or initiative. Nonprofit agencies submitting proposals may or may not be partner agencies of UWSC.

Submissions should be made electronically to unitedway@uwstory.org. If you have any questions or need additional information, please call Jean Kresse at 515-268-5142.

The Golf Fore Kids tournament will be held at the Ames Golf and Country Club on Friday, Aug. 9. Anyone interested in playing in the tournament can register online at www.uwstory.org/golf-fore-kids.