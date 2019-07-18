School’s out for summer, but 37 Nevada Middle School students took the opportunity to continue their learning in Washington, D.C. The group spent four days seeing the sights and immersing themselves in the history of our country. Highlights of the trip included Arlington National Cemetery, the Lincoln Memorial, The Korean War Memorial, The Washington Monument and International Spy Museum. The next middle school travel opportunity will be in June, 2020. Science teacher Katie Borton and her crew will be leading a group to explore science in Florida! It is not too late to get your middle-schooler registered for this amazing opportunity! Twenty-eight Nevada High School students continue to prepare and raise money for their 2020 Spring Break trip to Costa Rica! Contributed photo