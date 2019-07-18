Special speaker for the July potluck was Rachelle Flory, the Ames program manager for ChildServe. She has been employed at ChildServe for the last 20 years and presented a very interesting program.

ChildServe began in Des Moines in 1928, and came to Ames in 1995. In 2000, a specially built variety club ChildServe Center was built in Ames. ChildServe serves children 0-17 who have some sort of health care needs and it partners with families to help their children with those needs to live life to the fullest. Community support helps provide supplemental care to these children, and also helps them be able to stay in their own homes.

A very special thanks to Rachelle for sharing about what ChildServe provides to the approximately 600 children who are served in Story County.

A reminder: We have the 500 card tournament on July 26.