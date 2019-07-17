Life Serve Blood Center hosted The Boone Blood Drive at Central Christian Church Monday afternoon.

The blood drive was sponsored by Boone County Hospital Auxiliaryand went on from one in the afternoon until six o’clock in the evening.

“We have the blood drive in Boone every other month,” said Claire Deroin. “We usually see on average 35-45 people and that is a really good turnout for a community the size of Boone.”

According to DeRoin of LifeServe Blood Center the blood drive had 48 donors and received 49 pints of blood. Each donation takes approximately one hour according to LifeServe.

“Even one blood donation is very important because we can separate that out in such a way that it can save three hospital patients,” DeRoin said. “So as many donors as you see? Multiply that by three because that is how many local lives a blood drive is saving.”

LifeServe Blood Center supplies the blood to Boone County Hospital that are needed for different procedures such as transfusions.

“Blood donation is very important nationwide, statewide and on the community level,” DeRoin said.

LifeServe will be putting on another blood drive on September 9thonce again at Central Christian Church.